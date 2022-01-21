ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown Claims “There’s Nothing Wrong With My Mental Health”

By Alvin aqua Blanco
Cassius
Cassius
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AyJf1_0drdVpHI00

Source: Elsa / Getty

N FL receiver Antonio Brown has plenty of issues, obviously. However, the now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is adamant that there is nothing wrong with his mental health despite the rampant speculation that such is the case.

Brown did himself no favors for his claims of being well-adjusted since he left the playing field a couple of weeks ago before subsequently getting dropped by the team in the aftermath.

Nevertheless, while appearing on an upcoming episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, Brown insists he’s perfectly fine in the mental.

“If we all players and we all saying we care about mental health, why every time something happens bad or someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,'” said Brown while debating former NFL star Brandon Marshall “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me, ‘Get the f— out of here.’ I’m not passive-aggressive.”

After the fall out from trotting the MetLife Stadium field, shirtless, while the Buccaneers were playing the Jets, Brown would say he did so because he refused to check back into the game because of an injured ankle .

Brown plans to be back in the NFL after having surgery on his injured ankle. Good look with that.

Check out the preview clip below

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Antonio Brown Says ‘a Couple Teams Called’ as He Plans for ‘Opportunity to Play Again’ in the NFL

Antonio Brown recently sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from his rap career to his fallout with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. Since he was released by the Bucs—who parted ways with the former All-Pro wide receiver after he walked off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets—Brown has spent most of his time making music. However, he maintained that he hasn’t stopped thinking about his football career.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Brandon Marshall
hypebeast.com

Antonio Brown Confirms He and Kanye West Are Working on a DONDA Sports Brand

Antonio Brown and Kanye West are collaborating on a DONDA sports brand. In a recent interview, the 33-year-old athlete shared that they have “some exciting things to look forward to” in 2022. “We’re just excited about the Donda sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown claims NFL teams have shown interest in him

Antonio Brown claims he has been contacted by NFL teams since his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown spoke to Complex about his time in the NFL and his rap career, and dropped a new claim about his NFL future in it. The veteran wide receiver said he remained focused on playing in the NFL, and added that teams have already reached out to him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#American Football#Elsa Getty N Fl#Tampa Bay Buccaneer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
613
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy