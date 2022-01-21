ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Purple Knights take down Parker

By By Josh Flickinger Adams Publishing Group
 1 day ago

BELOIT ^p

A close call wasn’t quite enough to lift the Janesville Parker girls basketball team over the top Thursday night.

Following a sluggish start, coach Ryan Tyrrell’s Vikings nearly dug themselves out of a hole. But Beloit Memorial held on for a 41-32 victory over Parker at Barkin Arena.

The Purple Knights (5-7 overall, 4-5 Big Eight) scored the game’s first 10 points and held the Vikings (1-14, 1-9) scoreless for more than seven minutes to start the game on their way to a 20-7 halftime lead.

The Vikings rallied to within six points down the stretch, but Belot’s Bre Davis, who totaled 13 points, hit several free throws to salt away the victory.

The last time Beloit won four games in a Big Eight season was when they went 4-14 in 2013-14.

Tyrrell said he was encouraged by Parker’s performance, but has raised his expectations.

“Earlier in the season, I would have been happy with a game this close,” Tyrrell said. “But this was a game we came out here to win, not just to compete. We are past the point of just wanting to play close games.

“But we played really hard. We are relying on a number of freshmen, and they are really stepping up their games, which is great to see.”

Ava Ahrens-Egger scored 13 points to lead the Vikings, but no other Parker player scored more than six. And the Vikings made only six of 23 free-throw attempts.

Beloit Memorial also has a young roster, and coach Dilonna Johnson said she believed her team didn’t play up to its potential.

“We allowed them to control the tempo of the game from the beginning,” Johnson said. “I let my ladies know they had to come out aggressive. Parker doesn’t have a great record, but they do play hard every single game. Whether they have a big bench or not, they play hard and tough and nobody is going to out work them. They played harder than us, but we still came out with the win.”

The Vikings will return to action Saturday, playing a 2:30 p.m. home game against Madison Memorial.

BELOIT MEMORIAL 41, PARKER 32

Janesville Parker (32)—Ayers 1-4-6, Lippens 1-0-3, Riley 1-0-2, Jones 1-0-2, Melahn 1-0-2, Ahrens-Egger 6-0-13, Miller 1-2-4. Totals: 12-6-32.

Beloit Memorial (41)—Randall 3-2-9, Thomas 1-3-5, Tibbetts 1-0-3, Dubois 3-3-11, Davis 3-6-13. Totals 11-14-41.

Halftime—Beloit 20, Parker 7. 3-point goals—Parker 2 (Lippens, Ahrens-Egger), Beloit 5 (Dubois 2, Randall, Tibbetts, Davis). Free throws missed—Parker 17, Beloit 11.

UW-Whitewater men's basketball: La Crosse costs Warhawks share of WIAC lead

WHITEWATER It didn’t take long for the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team to take charge against UW-Whitewater on Wednesday. The nationally 10th-ranked Eagles (14-2 overall, 5-2 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opened a 10-point lead less than 12 minutes into the game and rode it to a 79-61 victory over the Warhawks (11-6, 4-2) at Kachel Gymnasium. ...
LA CROSSE, WI
