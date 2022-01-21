Stein Gets 400th Career Win, USI Women Stay Hot

BROOKINGS – It was a rough day for the Leathernecks Saturday at Frost Arena, as South Dakota State lambasted Western Illinois in a 114-50 rout that ranked among the least competitive Summit League games the Jackrabbits have played in recent memory.
SDSU (12-8, 8-1) scored the game’s first 10 points, led 20-3 minutes...
The South Dakota Coyote women remained the hottest team in the nation Saturday, notching their 14th straight win with a 70-43 drubbing of St. Thomas at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD is now 9-0 in the Summit League, the longest current winning streak in Division I women’s basketball. They improve to 16-4...
A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
KANE, Pa. – Wyatt Lookenhouse and Curt Darling combined for 33 points as Eisenhower edged Kane in a District 9/10 crossover, 52-48. Eisenhower trailed 22-20 at halftime, outscoring the Wolves 18-9 in the third quarter to take the lead behind Lookenhouse, who scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, while Darling netted 16 and Kyler Black eight for Eisenhower.
Lourdes University men’s basketball is in 11th heaven. The Gray Wolves’ win Wednesday night over Aquinas was their 11th in a row, tying the school record for consecutive victories. Lourdes also won 11 in a row during the 2019-20 season, the first with coach Dennis Hopson on the sideline.
The USI Men raced out on a 12-0 run to open the game and never let up, as they buried Illinois-Springfield 66-39 Thursday night at Screaming Eagle Arena. Southern Indiana was led by Jelani Simmons game-high 20-point perfromance, while Jacob Polakovich chipped in wth 16 points and 16 rebounds. The win. which ended a two-game losing streak, improves the Screaming Eagles record to 8-4 on the season and 3-3 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
The Memorial girls basketball team bounced back in a big way, ending the North Huskies' 12-game winning streak Thursday night at Husky Arena, winning 58-48. The win improves the Tigers' record to 16-4 on the season, while the Huskies drop to 15-3.
The Owensboro boys basketball team staged a track meet against Bosse Friday night, racing past the Bulldogs 75-50 at Bulldogs Gym. The win improves the Red Devils' record to 13-5 on the season, while Bosse falls to 8-6.
The Harrison boys basketball grabbed an early lead, then built on it, rolling over Memorial, 75-50, at the Robbie Kent Athletic Center Friday night. Shane Sims led the way for the Warriors, scoring a team-high 16 points, while Dashawn Willett chipped in with 15 points. The Tigers wer led by Connor Agler, who tallied a game-high 17 points.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball hopes to get back on track this week as it wraps up a three-game homestand by hosting the University of Illinois Springfield Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Lewis University Saturday at 3:15 p.m. The USI-Lewis contest is Military Appreciation Day, which is sponsored by American Legion Post 324 and the USI Student Veteran Association.
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing two straight games to begin the season, Andale has been on a hot streak. They came into tonight winning 7 straight games. They take on 9-2 Haven tonight in the Adolph Rupp Invitational. Haven jumped out to an early lead, ending the...
Gardner – Summers County held off a late PikeView rally to beat the Lady Panthers 44-42 on the road Saturday afternoon. Gracie Harvey led the way for the Lady Bobcats, scoring 11 points in the win. Hannah Perdue led PikeView with 15 points in the loss while Riley Meadows added 11.
The Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, La. is not an easy place for visiting teams to grab a win. The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs had an 18-game home winning streak entering Saturday's matchup against UAB and the Blazers had never won on the court in program history. That all changed Saturday...
