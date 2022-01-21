Stein Gets 400th Career Win, USI Women Stay Hot

The USI Men raced out on a 12-0 run to open the game and never let up, as they buried Illinois-Springfield 66-39 Thursday night at Screaming Eagle Arena. Southern Indiana was led by Jelani Simmons game-high 20-point perfromance, while Jacob Polakovich chipped in wth 16 points and 16 rebounds. The win. which ended a two-game losing streak, improves the Screaming Eagles record to 8-4 on the season and 3-3 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO