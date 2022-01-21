ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Stein Gets 400th Career Win, USI Women Stay Hot

By Joe Downs
wevv.com
 1 day ago

Longtime USI women's basketball head coach Rick Stein picked up his 400th career...

www.wevv.com

The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Indiana State
yourdailylocal.com

Eisenhower Boys Stay Hot With Win Over Kane

KANE, Pa. – Wyatt Lookenhouse and Curt Darling combined for 33 points as Eisenhower edged Kane in a District 9/10 crossover, 52-48. Eisenhower trailed 22-20 at halftime, outscoring the Wolves 18-9 in the third quarter to take the lead behind Lookenhouse, who scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, while Darling netted 16 and Kyler Black eight for Eisenhower.
KANE, PA
wevv.com

USI Men Get Back on Track, Blowing out Illinois-Springfield

The USI Men raced out on a 12-0 run to open the game and never let up, as they buried Illinois-Springfield 66-39 Thursday night at Screaming Eagle Arena. Southern Indiana was led by Jelani Simmons game-high 20-point perfromance, while Jacob Polakovich chipped in wth 16 points and 16 rebounds. The win. which ended a two-game losing streak, improves the Screaming Eagles record to 8-4 on the season and 3-3 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wevv.com

Memorial Girls Snap North's 12-Game Winning Streak

The Memorial girls basketball team bounced back in a big way, ending the North Huskies' 12-game winning streak Thursday night at Husky Arena, winning 58-48. The win improves the Tigers' record to 16-4 on the season, while the Huskies drop to 15-3.
EDUCATION
Person
Rick Stein
wevv.com

Owensboro Boys Outrun Bosse

The Owensboro boys basketball team staged a track meet against Bosse Friday night, racing past the Bulldogs 75-50 at Bulldogs Gym. The win improves the Red Devils' record to 13-5 on the season, while Bosse falls to 8-6.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Harrison Boys Maul Memorial

The Harrison boys basketball grabbed an early lead, then built on it, rolling over Memorial, 75-50, at the Robbie Kent Athletic Center Friday night. Shane Sims led the way for the Warriors, scoring a team-high 16 points, while Dashawn Willett chipped in with 15 points. The Tigers wer led by Connor Agler, who tallied a game-high 17 points.
EDUCATION
#Usi#Southern Indiana#The Screaming Eagles
city-countyobserver.com

USI Looks To Get Back On Track This Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball hopes to get back on track this week as it wraps up a three-game homestand by hosting the University of Illinois Springfield Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Lewis University Saturday at 3:15 p.m. The USI-Lewis contest is Military Appreciation Day, which is sponsored by American Legion Post 324 and the USI Student Veteran Association.
EVANSVILLE, IN
catchitkansas.com

Andale stays hot, wins 8th in a row

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing two straight games to begin the season, Andale has been on a hot streak. They came into tonight winning 7 straight games. They take on 9-2 Haven tonight in the Adolph Rupp Invitational. Haven jumped out to an early lead, ending the...
ANDALE, KS
ABC 33/40 News

Jordan Walker stays hot as UAB grabs first ever win at Louisiana Tech

The Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, La. is not an easy place for visiting teams to grab a win. The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs had an 18-game home winning streak entering Saturday's matchup against UAB and the Blazers had never won on the court in program history. That all changed Saturday...
RUSTON, LA

