College Sports

USI Men Get Back on Track, Blowing out Illinois-Springfield

By Joe Downs
wevv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USI Men raced out on a 12-0 run to open the game and never let up,...

The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

No. 25 Tennessee Vols vs. No. 16 LSU men's basketball video highlights, score

The Tennessee Vols and LSU men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 22. Tennessee leads LSU 51-44 with 5:00 left in the second half. LSU, ranked No. 16 in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, comes into the matchup 15-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama beat LSU 70-67 on Wednesday.
wevv.com

Owensboro Boys Outrun Bosse

The Owensboro boys basketball team staged a track meet against Bosse Friday night, racing past the Bulldogs 75-50 at Bulldogs Gym. The win improves the Red Devils' record to 13-5 on the season, while Bosse falls to 8-6.
wevv.com

Stein Gets 400th Career Win, USI Women Stay Hot

Longtime USI women's basketball head coach Rick Stein picked up his 400th career victory, as the Screaming Eagles outdistanced Illinois-Springfield, 88-80, at Screaming Eagle Arena Thursday night. Southern Indiana was led by Emma DeHart's team-high 19 points, while Meredith Raley tallied 18 points for the Screaming Eagles. USI improves to...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Zion Turner commits to UConn Huskies

St. Thomas Aquinas three-time state champion quarterback Zion Turner committed to the Connecticut Huskies, he announced this week on Twitter. Turner, who is the only St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback to win three consecutive state titles as a starter, revealed his decision after receiving an offer from the Huskies in early December. Ranked a three-star prospect by 247sports, Turner chose UConn ...
humboldtsports.com

Humboldt State men get back to winning ways

The Humboldt State men’s basketball team got a much-needed road win at Cal State East Bay on Thursday night, winning 67-63. Jaden Edwards led the way his seventh double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The win ended a two-game losing skid, as the Jacks...
city-countyobserver.com

Eagles get defensive and back on track

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball used a strong defensive performance to defeat the University of Illinois Springfield, 66-39, Thursday evening in Screaming Eagles Arena. USI goes to 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the GLVC, while Illinois Springfield, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped, is 9-7 overall, 4-4 in the league.
wevv.com

Memorial Girls Snap North's 12-Game Winning Streak

The Memorial girls basketball team bounced back in a big way, ending the North Huskies' 12-game winning streak Thursday night at Husky Arena, winning 58-48. The win improves the Tigers' record to 16-4 on the season, while the Huskies drop to 15-3.
Cecil Whig

Scott leads Bo Manor over North East

Senior Jonas Scott lived up to his billing as captain of the Bohemia Manor basketball team when his team needed him most. Attempting to get back to its winning ways after some recent defeats, Scott scored a game-high 26 points and the Eagles held off rival North East for a 47-36 victory on Tuesday in Chesapeake City. The game was also marked by the 10th time Bohemia Manor coach Sandy Grimes and his son - North East coach - Seth Grimes, went head-to-head. "We just look forward to competing," Sandy Grimes said. "I don't take special joy in beating (Seth). I know he is having a rough year. Our point of emphasis is we have to play, you have to press. Jonas was comfortable today, he has a ton of talent and I feel he has to carry the team, as the captain, as none of our other boys have played varsity basketball before."
wevv.com

Harrison Boys Maul Memorial

The Harrison boys basketball grabbed an early lead, then built on it, rolling over Memorial, 75-50, at the Robbie Kent Athletic Center Friday night. Shane Sims led the way for the Warriors, scoring a team-high 16 points, while Dashawn Willett chipped in with 15 points. The Tigers wer led by Connor Agler, who tallied a game-high 17 points.
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie's Cali Denson hopes for strong finish to 2021-22

Mustangs senior is nearing 2,000 points, but faces new challenges along the way.The journey has been a long one for Milwaukie guard Cali Denson. And there's been some bumps along the way. But that doesn't mean the Mustangs' star won't get the happy ending she seeks. Denson, a four-year starter at point guard — she's approaching 2,000 points in her career — and Milwaukie's leading scorer, hopes to lead her final Mustang team into the Class 5A state playoffs and beyond. "I think we are capable of … making it to the playoffs and even making a run possibly to...
