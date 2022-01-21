Memorial Girls Snap North's 12-Game Winning Streak

MADISON, Wis. — The two-some of Johnny Davis and Brad Davison did their part, but the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t catch back up. No. 14 Michigan State snapped the eighth-ranked Badgers seven-game winning streak with an 86-74 victory Friday at...
Lourdes University men’s basketball is in 11th heaven. The Gray Wolves’ win Wednesday night over Aquinas was their 11th in a row, tying the school record for consecutive victories. Lourdes also won 11 in a row during the 2019-20 season, the first with coach Dennis Hopson on the sideline.
The winning streak came to an end for Eastern Washington women's basketball team on Thursday night, as they fell on the road to Sacramento State, 59-49. The Hornets used a strong second quarter and consistent shooting to top the Eagles. Eastern's record sits at 4-12 now and 2-5 in the Big Sky, while Sacramento State improved to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in conference.
The USI Men raced out on a 12-0 run to open the game and never let up, as they buried Illinois-Springfield 66-39 Thursday night at Screaming Eagle Arena. Southern Indiana was led by Jelani Simmons game-high 20-point perfromance, while Jacob Polakovich chipped in wth 16 points and 16 rebounds. The win. which ended a two-game losing streak, improves the Screaming Eagles record to 8-4 on the season and 3-3 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
The Harrison boys basketball grabbed an early lead, then built on it, rolling over Memorial, 75-50, at the Robbie Kent Athletic Center Friday night. Shane Sims led the way for the Warriors, scoring a team-high 16 points, while Dashawn Willett chipped in with 15 points. The Tigers wer led by Connor Agler, who tallied a game-high 17 points.
Derek Grant scored two goals as the Anaheim Ducks ended a four-game losing streak and a two-game scoreless streak with a 5-1 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. Kevin Shattenkirk, Vinni Lettieri and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored goals as the Ducks won in regulation for just the...
The UNI women's basketball team had their three-game winning streak snapped on Friday with a 65-57 road loss to in-state rival Drake. The Panthers are now 10-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play. UNI head coach Tanya Warren had warned last week that people shouldn't be fooled by the Bulldogs'...
In a game in which Seton Hall desperately needed a win, Myles Cale made sure that it happened. The fifth-year wing came up with a huge two-way performance, scoring 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting with nine rebounds, and holding down St. John’s star Julian Champagnie on the defensive end, as the Pirates snapped a two-game losing streak with a 66-60 victory at Madison Square Garden. It snapped a streak of 47 straight regular-season games in which Champagnie scored in double-digits.
The Owensboro boys basketball team staged a track meet against Bosse Friday night, racing past the Bulldogs 75-50 at Bulldogs Gym. The win improves the Red Devils' record to 13-5 on the season, while Bosse falls to 8-6.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday marked the largest home crowd that the Louisville men’s basketball team has seen in nearly two years. An announced crowd of 16,175 watched as Russ Smith’s jersey number was retired at halftime of the Cardinals’ game against Notre Dame.
But as the final horn sounded in U of L’s...
Comments / 0