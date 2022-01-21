Memorial Girls Snap North's 12-Game Winning Streak

The winning streak came to an end for Eastern Washington women's basketball team on Thursday night, as they fell on the road to Sacramento State, 59-49. The Hornets used a strong second quarter and consistent shooting to top the Eagles. Eastern's record sits at 4-12 now and 2-5 in the Big Sky, while Sacramento State improved to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in conference.

