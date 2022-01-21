Peter Leone: A Lifelong Passion

Every winter, yachts from around the world head for warm Caribbean waters, where the weather is friendly and the yachting community thrives in a well-developed infrastructure. Here, owners have their yachts serviced while enjoying their escape from the inhospitable weather in northern waters. In particular, their attention often turns to the brightwork on their boats, because in the Caribbean there are among some of the most skilled tradesmen in the industry. Dubbed by some as the “Varnishing Capital of the World,” the island of Antigua has become the go-to location for everything from routine maintenance work to extensive refits, with Antiguan varnishers earning a reputation around the world for their reliable, quality work.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 10 DAYS AGO