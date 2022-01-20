Wes Moore following insane comeback vs. Louisville

While the color on the opponent's jersey was basically the same as Saturday, the game on Tuesday night against Clemson couldn't have gone much differently for Duke in the early going. Trevor Keels was unable to go for the Blue Devils again in this game, still recovering from a right calf injury suffered against Florida State last week, and his absence was impactful on both ends of the court against the Tigers. At the Under-12 timeout, Duke was up 18-16 behind a series of unusual lineup combinations as Paolo Banchero committed two early fouls that sent him to the bench with 15:28 to play.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO