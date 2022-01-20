ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Graph Neural Networks: A learning journey since 2008 — Diffusion Convolutional Neural Networks

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the real power of the adjacency matrix in a graph? What is diffusion convolution? Follow me for this new adventure in graphs and machine learning, discovering DCNN theory. My previous posts about graphs and ML:. Support my writing joining Medium through my referral link:. As a Medium...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Built a Super Fast Quantum Battery

Researchers from the Institute of Photonics and Nanotechnologies of the Cnr and the Politecnico di Milano have built a battery which, following the laws of quantum physics, has a recharge time that is inversely related to the amount of stored energy. Quantum batteries are a new class of energy storage...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An optical neural network using less than 1 photon per multiplication

Deep learning has become a widespread tool in both science and industry. However, continued progress is hampered by the rapid growth in energy costs of ever-larger deep neural networks. Optical neural networks provide a potential means to solve the energy-cost problem faced by deep learning. Here, we experimentally demonstrate an optical neural network based on optical dot products that achieves 99% accuracy on handwritten-digit classification using ~3.1 detected photons per weight multiplication and ~90% accuracy using ~0.66 photons (~2.5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’19"‰J of optical energy) per weight multiplication. The fundamental principle enabling our sub-photon-per-multiplication demonstration-noise reduction from the accumulation of scalar multiplications in dot-product sums-is applicable to many different optical-neural-network architectures. Our work shows that optical neural networks can achieve accurate results using extremely low optical energies.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Multimodal transistors as ReLU activation functions in physical neural network classifiers

Artificial neural networks (ANNs) providing sophisticated, power-efficient classification are finding their way into thin-film electronics. Thin-film technologies require robust, layout-efficient devices with facile manufacturability. Here, we show how the multimodal transistor's (MMT's) transfer characteristic, with linear dependence in saturation, replicates the rectified linear unit (ReLU) activation function of convolutional ANNs (CNNs). Using MATLAB, we evaluate CNN performance using systematically distorted ReLU functions, then substitute measured and simulated MMT transfer characteristics as proxies for ReLU. High classification accuracy is maintained, despite large variations in geometrical and electrical parameters, as CNNs use the same activation functions for training and classification.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Graph Neural Networks
towardsdatascience.com

Facial Expression Recognition (FER) without Artificial Neural Networks

When it comes to talking about Machine Learning, it’s clear that it is the science (and art) of programming computers that learn from data [1]. However, this definition raises some questions, and the first one is: data? Excel spreadsheets?. The first thing people think (or at least that’s the...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Exploring the LSTM Neural Network Model for Time Series

Practical, straightforward implementation with the scalecast library. One of the most advanced models out there to forecast time series is the Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) Neural Network. According to Korstanje in his book, Advanced Forecasting with Python:. “The LSTM cell adds long-term memory in an even more performant way because...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IBM - United States

Digit recognition neural networks in R

Interpreting images has been a popular use case in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and identification of handwritten digits using neural networks is commonly used in mobile applications. In this tutorial, learn how to create a web application to recognize handwritten digits using neural networks on R in Watson...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

One more approach to optimize neural networks

Talking about Neural Architecture Search and own algorithm for optimizing neural network hyperparameters. In the last decade, neural network-based solutions have become extremely popular. At the same time, deep learning is quite a complex field, requiring high theoretical knowledge from experts. The industry needs quite a lot of these specialists, but now there are not enough of them to satisfy the request. With this gap between supply and demand, special tools are emerging. Let’s call these tools “automated tools”.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Connecting reservoir computing with statistical forecasting and deep neural networks

Among the existing machine learning frameworks, reservoir computing demonstrates fast and low-cost training, and its suitability for implementation in various physical systems. This Comment reports on how aspects of reservoir computing can be applied to classical forecasting methods to accelerate the learning process, and highlights a new approach that makes the hardware implementation of traditional machine learning algorithms practicable in electronic and photonic systems.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
technologynetworks.com

Can the Free-Energy Principle Optimize Neural Networks?

The RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan, along with colleagues, has shown that the free-energy principle can explain how neural networks are optimized for efficiency. Published in the scientific journal Communications Biology, the study first shows how the free-energy principle is the basis for any neural network that minimizes energy cost. Then, as proof-of-concept, it shows how an energy minimizing neural network can solve mazes. This finding will be useful for analyzing impaired brain function in thought disorders as well as for generating optimized neural networks for artificial intelligences.
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Build a Machine Learning Demo in 2022

Learn why you should build demos for your Machine Learning models in 2022, and how to do it in a way that fits your needs, skills, and audience. Interactive demos of machine learning models are getting increasingly popular. After all, just like a picture paints a thousand words, nothing beats letting others interact directly with your model to generate interest. If you are interested in keeping up with recent trends or are looking for inspiration for your own demos, I highly recommend following the @ak92501 twitter account.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Harnessing protein folding neural networks for peptide"“protein docking

Highly accurate protein structure predictions by deep neural networks such as AlphaFold2 and RoseTTAFold have tremendous impact on structural biology and beyond. Here, we show that, although these deep learning approaches have originally been developed for the in silico folding of protein monomers, AlphaFold2 also enables quick and accurate modeling of peptide"“protein interactions. Our simple implementation of AlphaFold2 generates peptide"“protein complex models without requiring multiple sequence alignment information for the peptide partner, and can handle binding-induced conformational changes of the receptor. We explore what AlphaFold2 has memorized and learned, and describe specific examples that highlight differences compared to state-of-the-art peptide docking protocol PIPER-FlexPepDock. These results show that AlphaFold2 holds great promise for providing structural insight into a wide range of peptide"“protein complexes, serving as a starting point for the detailed characterization and manipulation of these interactions.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

New Neural Circuits That Regulate Spatial Learning and Memory in the Brain’s Hippocampal Formation Discovered

Summary: Study identifies a novel neural circuit that regulates spatial learning and memory in the brain’s hippocampal formation. A research team led by University of California, Irvine has discovered new neural circuits that regulate spatial learning and memory in the brain’s hippocampal formation. The team identified novel functional...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

The Viz for Social Good Community — An Analysis Using Python & Tableau

Learn about the Viz for Social Good volunteers, gain helpful tips for your next visualization, & find out how to get involved. Recently I participated in a project through Viz for Social Good (VFSG), a social enterprise that helps mission-driven organizations harness the power of data visualization for social change. You may have heard of some their previous projects with organizations such as Academics without Borders, Bridges to Prosperity, and Girls + Data.
ADVOCACY
techxplore.com

Researchers demonstrate multimodal transistor in artificial neural networks

Researchers at the University of Surrey report a proof-of-concept demonstration of a multimodal transistor (MMT) in artificial neural networks, which mimic the human brain. This is an important step towards using thin-film transistors as artificial intelligence hardware and moves edge computing forward, with the prospect of reducing power needs and improving efficiency, rather than relying solely on computer chips.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Deep convolutional neural network-based classification of cancer cells on cytological pleural effusion images

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide. Cytology plays an important role in the initial evaluation and diagnosis of patients with lung cancer. However, due to the subjectivity of cytopathologists and the region-dependent diagnostic levels, the low consistency of liquid-based cytological diagnosis results in certain proportions of misdiagnoses and missed diagnoses. In this study, we performed a weakly supervised deep learning method for the classification of benign and malignant cells in lung cytological images through a deep convolutional neural network (DCNN). A total of 404 cases of lung cancer cells in effusion cytology specimens from Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital were investigated, in which 266, 78, and 60 cases were used as the training, validation and test sets, respectively. The proposed method was evaluated on 60 whole-slide images (WSIs) of lung cancer pleural effusion specimens. This study showed that the method had an accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity respectively of 91.67%, 87.50% and 94.44% in classifying malignant and benign lesions (or normal). The area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve (AUC) was 0.9526 (95% confidence interval (CI): 0.9019"“9.9909). In contrast, the average accuracies of senior and junior cytopathologists were 98.34% and 83.34%, respectively. The proposed deep learning method will be useful and may assist pathologists with different levels of experience in the diagnosis of cancer cells on cytological pleural effusion images in the future.
CANCER
towardsdatascience.com

Integrate Neo4j with PyTorch Geometric to create recommendations

I have wanted to write about the PyTorch Geometric (pyG) ever since I saw they announced their collaboration with Stanford University on their workshop. The PyTorch Geometric (pyG) is a library built upon PyTorch to help you easily write and train custom Graph Neural Networks for your applications. In this blog post, I will present how you can fetch data from Neo4j to create movie recommendations in PyTorch Geometric.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Predicting Future Values with RNN, LSTM, and GRU Using PyTorch

In my previous blog post, I helped you get started with building some of the Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN), such as vanilla RNN, LSTM, and GRU, using PyTorch. If you haven’t seen it yet, I strongly suggest you look at it first, as I’ll be building on some of the concepts and the code I’ve provided there. Likewise, I’ll stick to the same data set, PJM’s Hourly Energy Consumption, in this post too. The last time we left off making predictions on the test set and evaluating the model performance based on the actual values. Despite having a good start, we were missing the piece of a puzzle.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI (XAI) Methods Part 3 — Accumulated Local Effects (ALE)

Tutorial on Accumulated Local Effects (ALE), focused on its use, interpretation, and pros & cons. Explainable Machine Learning (XAI) refers to efforts to make sure that artificial intelligence programs are transparent in their purposes and how they work. [1] This is the third post among the XAI series that I plan to write.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

8 Best Data Visualization Tools that Every Data Scientist Should Know

Data scientists have to analyze, interpret, and visualize large datasets on a daily basis. This is why it is important for them to have the right data visualization tools at their disposal. It can be difficult for people who don’t work closely with data every day (such as managers or...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy