TensorFlow Distributed: A Gentle Introduction

Demystifying the horrors of the EM Algorithm by building one from scratch. The Expectation-Maximisation (EM) Algorithm is a statistical machine learning method to find the maximum likelihood estimates of models that contain unknown latent variables. I am pretty certain that that sentence will make no sense at all to some of you. Not to worry! This article aims to demystify the horror equations and puzzling vocabularies of the EM Algorithm. Unfortunately, without proper mathematics, one can not truly understand the essence of the EM algorithm. So this is what I am going to do. In every section of this article, there will be a Full Mathematics section and an All You Need to Know section. The Full Mathematics section includes full derivations of the algorithm, while the All You Need to Know section summarises important details without the derivations. To be able to follow the Full Mathematics section, I will assume that you are familiar with probability theory, statistical theory, and fundamental calculus. There will still be some maths in the All You Need to Know section, but not as complex.

