U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
This Company Profited $2.6 Billion From Crypto. What Is It Investing in Now?
Intercontinental Exchange made some whopper profits from crypto investments. Its recent investment in Black Knight could completely transform the company.
US home sales fell again in July as housing slowdown deepens
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the sixth consecutive month in July, deepening the housing market’s slide under the weight of sharply higher mortgage rates, surging inflation and slower, but still solidly rising home prices. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing home sales fell 5.9% last month from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million. That’s lower than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales fell 20.2% from July last year. Sales have now fallen to the slowest pace since May 2020, near the start of the pandemic. The national median home price jumped 10.8% in July from a year earlier to $403,800.
Luxury sneakers may be a step too far for cash-strapped Gen Z
SHANGHAI/PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - From $300 bucket hats to $900 sneakers and $700 t-shirts, the high-flying luxury sector is fretting over the appetite among financially stretched Gen Z consumers for such "aspirational" purchases.
