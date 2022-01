Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back! On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics. “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below. Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO