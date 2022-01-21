ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papa Roach release new single, “Stand Up”

By NextMosh Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePapa Roach are kicking off the new year with a powerful message behind their anthemic single. “’Stand Up’ is inspired by the social unrest of marginalized people throughout the world. It’s about feeling of wanting to give up when you’re backed against the wall. For the ones that have been oppressed...

nowdecatur.com

Jason Aldean Releases New Single ‘Trouble With A Heartbreak’

Jason Aldean was reminded of his R&B influences when he heard his new single, “Trouble With A Heartbreak.” He released the song and video on Friday (January 14th). The clip was shot in Las Vegas last month during National Finals Rodeo. Jason said, “The cool thing about putting...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Korn Release Fierce New Single, ‘Forgotten’

Korn’s latest single, “Forgotten” is now out. You can check the fierce new track out below. “Forgotten” is also the lead-off cut from the band’s new album, Requiem, due out on February 4, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings. First announced in November, the album was initially previewed by its first single, “Start The Healing”. Requiem is the follow-up to Korn’s critically-acclaimed 2019 release, The Nothing, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and has streamed 87 million times in the US to date.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Abysmal Dawn drop off Obscura, Veil of Pnath & Interloper 2022 North American tour

Share the post "Abysmal Dawn drop off Obscura, Veil of Pnath & Interloper 2022 North American tour" Los Angeles, California-based death metal band Abysmal Dawn have officially dropped off the previously revealed Obscura, Veil of Pnath and Interloper 2022 North American tour, which is set to start on February 3rd in San Diego, CA at Brick By Brick. All upcoming shows are listed below.
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Steve Vai reschedules 2022 North American tour dates

Guitar king Steve Vai has announced the rescheduling of his previously revealed 2022 U.S. tour. The outing was set to kick off on January 27th in Las Vegas, NV at the House Of Blues, but will now take off on September 28th in El Cajon, CA at The Magnolia and will run through early December. All newly booked shows can be viewed below.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, etc. North American tour pushed to 2023

Share the post "Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, etc. North American tour pushed to 2023" The previously announced 2022 ‘Rise of the Machine’ North American tour featuring Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid has been officially postponed until 2023. See all newly confirmed tour dates below. Here’s more...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Scott Hardware releases new single, “Watersnake”

Toronto, ON-based composer and avant-pop artist, Scott Hardware – a moniker for Scott Harwood – has unveiled his new single, “Watersnake”, which arrives as the latest to be lifted from his forthcoming third album, Ballad of a Tryhard, which is set for release on March 4, 2022, via Telephone Explosion Records. You can pre-order the album HERE.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Animals As Leaders announce ‘The Parrhesia US Tour’

Washington, D.C. instrumental trio Animals As Leaders have announced a new outing titled ‘The Parrhesia US Tour,’ which is set to hit 19 cities across the U.S. starting in late March and running through late April — all dates are listed below. The trek is in support of the band’s impending new record dubbed ‘Parrhesia,’ which comes out on March 25th through Sumerian Records (pre-order).
MUSIC
livemusicblog.com

Animal Collective Release New Single “Strung with Everything”

Animal Collective have released their latest single today, “Strung with Everything,” along with a new video directed by Abby Portner. This is the band’s third single off their upcoming LP release, Time Skiffs, due out on February 4th. “Recently for Animal Collective’s live shows I have been...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Aaron Pollock releases new single, “The Truth Is”

Calgary country artist Aaron Pollock has released his emotionally raw single “The Truth Is,”. Featuring Pollock’s evocative songwriting, “The Truth Is” is an anthemic confession of the lies we tell ourselves and others in the face of crushing heartbreak. Amidst thundering drums and sweeping electric guitars, the fervent emotions of anguish and defeat found behind Pollock’s vocals are weaved into a modern-day power ballad.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Holly Humberstone Releases New Single “London Is Lonely”

January 20th, 2022 – Today, breakout singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has debuted her brand new single, “London Is Lonely,” the first release since the arrival of her heralded sophomore EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin last fall. Produced by long-time collaborator Rob Milton, the track is one of her most heartbreaking and poignant yet, as it chronicles the story of her move to London while feeling disconnected and isolated. Listen HERE.
MUSIC
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
nextmosh.com

Ghost announce new album ‘Impera’; release first video single “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Share the post "Ghost announce new album ‘Impera’; release first video single “Call Me Little Sunshine”" Swedish satanic rockers Ghost have revealed their new album titled ‘Impera,’ which marks the follow-up to their 2018 album dubbed ‘Prequelle.’ Produced by Klas Åhlund (Teddybears, Robyn, Sugababes) and mixed by Andy Wallace (Gojira, Avenged Sevenfold, A Day to Remember) the fresh full-length is set to drop on March 11th, 2022 through Loma Vista Records (pre-order/pre-save).
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Drummer Gene Hoglan leaves Testament

Drummer Gene Hoglan has officially parted ways with California thrash metal veterans Testament. The band posted the above photo and below message today, January 21st:. First off, we are beyond grateful to have had Gene Hoglan behind our drum throne for ten years, several albums and countless tour dates. Unfortunately, our brother Gene’s additional tours and solo endeavors in 2022 conflict insurmountably with Testament’s rescheduled dates after two years of lost time due to the pandemic. Rather than Testament having to reschedule upcoming dates (yet again) or Gene having to cancel his own plans, we have decided to amicably part ways. We understand that this announcement will cause some disappointment but rest assured: There is no drama, only the best of vibes between us. As Gene embarks upon a new chapter, we thank him from the bottom of our hearts for bringing the most powerful drum beats to Testament and heavy metal. We have no doubt he will continue to bring it as only he can. Gene Hoglan will always be family and we ask all of you to join us in wishing him only the best of luck going forward!
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

The Warning reschedule first U.S. headline tour

Mexican hard rockers The Warning have been forced to postpone and reschedule their first U.S. headline tour, which they first revealed in December. See all upcoming dates below. An announcement reads, “After a whirlwind year that saw them releasing their explosive MAYDAY EP and a new cover of Metallica’s classic...
MUSIC

