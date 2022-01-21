Death Ingloria announce UK tour dates

Just For Laughs, the largest comedy festival in the world, is collaborating with live entertainment company AEG Presents to debut the event at London’s The O2 in 2023.
The annual comedy festival, Just For Laughs London, will bow March 2-5, 2023 and will feature solo shows, live podcast recordings, in-conversation events and cast panels from U.K.-based artists and international stars.
Famously, U.K. comedy icon Rowan Atkinson introduced Mr. Bean to global audiences at the Montréal Just For Laughs festival in 1987. Despite having no dialogue at all, Atkinson insisted that Bean be presented in the French section of the program rather than...
