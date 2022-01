Marquette overcome a nine point second half deficit and held #11 Villanova to three pts over the final 7:32 to win 57-54 at the Finneran Pavilion. The Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 BIG EAST) have now won five consecutive Big East games and are now in third place in the Conference. #11 Nova (13-5, 6-2 BIG EAST) loss ended both its six game winning streak and its 29 home game winning streak at the Pavilion. The Wildcats fell to 2nd place in the BIG EAST.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO