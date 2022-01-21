ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compound Semiconductor Market Analysis Report 2020-2027

Las Vegas Herald
 1 day ago

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Compound Semiconductor Market By Type (III-V Compound Semiconductors, II-VI Compound Semiconductors, Sapphire, IV-IV Compound Semiconductors, and Others), Deposition Technology (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Molecular Beam Epitaxy, Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy, Ammonothermal, Liquid Phase Epitaxy, Atomic Layer Deposition, and Others), Product (Power Semiconductor, Transistors,...

www.lasvegasherald.com

atlantanews.net

Global Mushroom Market to Reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.5% | Size, Price, Growth, Analysis Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global mushroom market reached a value of US$ 58.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Mushrooms are a type of nutritious fungi used in various cuisines around the world. Edible mushrooms are typically grown in a regulated environment with the right amount of light, ventilation, humidity, nutrients, soil pH, and air pressure. They are a rich source of potassium, riboflavin, selenium, and vitamin D. Mushrooms help in building immunity, managing weight, and minimizing the risks of various chronic diseases. These are directly consumed in households, as well as extensively utilized across the food processing industry. Apart from this, various non-edible mushroom varieties are employed in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Europe Dehumidifier Market Size, with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Europe Dehumidifier Market, 2020-2027". In addition, the report on the Europe Dehumidifier Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed analysis into...
INDUSTRY
Oregon State
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
Benzinga

Bitcoin May Be Plunging Hard, But Look Who's Buying The Dip

The sell-off seen in the crypto space is continuing into the weekend, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the apex crypto, is no exception. Bitcoin-backer and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, unsurprisingly, is seeing the weakness as a buying opportunity. What Happened: Bukele said in a late Friday tweet that the country...
CURRENCIES
BBC

Red diesel loss 'could cost businesses millions'

Government plans to restrict the use of red diesel could cost construction businesses in Northern Ireland up to £25m per year, it has been claimed. Westminster put forward the proposal in 2020 and it will come into effect later this year. From April, red diesel will only be allowed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

China's Yutu-2 Rover Finds That the Far Side of the Moon Has Stickier Lunar Soil

China's lunar rover Yutu-2 is part of the longest lunar surface mission in history, having landed on the far side of the Moon three years ago. This week, the team behind the mission recently provided an update on the rover's findings by way of a paper published in Science Robotics. Since it landed, the rover has traveled 3,300 feet (1,005 meters), part of which was to investigate an oddly-shaped "mystery hut", which predictably didn't turn out to be aliens.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

