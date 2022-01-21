Red River Gorge closing some roads for the season

Effective: 2022-01-20 11:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-20 15:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If driving, slow down to avoid the risk of hydroplaning and losing control. Target Area: Western Columbia River Gorge A thunderstorm producing small hail and very heavy rain will impact portions of northeastern Clackamas, southeastern Multnomah and southern Skamania Counties through 345 PM PST At 327 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm located over Multnomah Falls, or 11 miles east of Washougal, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and very heavy downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Small hail could cover the ground in some locations. Locations impacted include Multnomah Falls and Interstate 84 between Multnomah Falls and Cascade Locks. In Oregon this includes Interstate 84 between mile markers 28 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO