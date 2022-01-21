ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River Gorge closing some roads for the season

WITN

Neuse River Bridge closed

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The NCDOT has closed the Neuse River Bridge in both directions in Craven County. Officials say the bridge has frozen over and is unsafe for vehicles to pass. It is open for emergency vehicles.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
KVAL

MovingAhead: Future changes to River Road met with some resistance

EUGENE, Ore. — Future changes to River Road are starting to leave some residents angry with the City of Eugene and Lane Transit District (LTD). The project is called MovingAhead, which the City says is designed to make roads better for pedestrians and drivers. But some residents don't want...
EUGENE, OR
wtuz.com

Local Road to Close Friday

Nick McWilliams reporting – Ongoing roadwork in Tuscarawas County will shut down a rural path this Friday. According to the Tuscarawas County Engineer’s Office, River Hill Road will see a full closure on January 14th with no traffic allowed for a culvert replacement. That closure will last only...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
garfield-county.com

Red Canyon Road closed for 90 days

Garfield County has extended a closure of Red Canyon Road (County Road 115) for an additional 90 days due to dangerous conditions on the primitive, steep stretch between Highway 82 and the Spring Valley area. “We had a weather event where it started to rain and then it froze, after...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
gtgazette.com

Dirt roads closed for winter

Dirt roads in the Eldorado National Forest were ordered closed Jan. 1 to protect roadbeds and watersheds from damage and to protect water quality. These roads will remain closed until at least April 1. The annual closure of a minimum of three months from Jan. 1 through March 30 was...
GEORGETOWN, CA
foxlexington.com

Bourbon Co. wooden bridge inspection reveals unsafe conditions

PARIS Ky. (FOX 56) – A recent inspection of a wooden bridge on Peacock Road in Paris, Ky revealed unsafe conditions with the wooden structure. The bridge over the CSX railroad on Peacock Road will be closed to thru traffic for the foreseeable future, according to a Facebook post from Bourbon County Judge Executive, Michael R. Williams.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Rock salt pours out across Lexington, ahead of five inches of snowfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday was a full day of winter preparations across the county. From public works to maintenance crews, efforts to pre-treat the streets and walkways started in the early morning. De-icing trucks left one facility on Old Frankfort Pike around 9:30 a.m., spinning out somewhere...
LEXINGTON, KY
WRAL News

Kildaire Farm Road closed, some customers without power in Cary until noon

Cary, N.C. — An SUV crashed into a power pole overnight, closing a portion of Kildaire Farm Road and leaving hundreds without power. The crash occurred before 2 a.m. on Friday near downtown Cary where Dowell Drive and Kildaire Farm Road intersect, leaving a mess of power lines on the street. Around 500 customers in the area lost power initially, but that number decreased to under 200 by 9 a.m.
CARY, NC
wvexplorer.com

Ominous "McKinley Rock" attracts sightseers in New River Gorge

High above the ghost town of Thurmond, West Virginia, the frowning stone profile of a man silently watches over the New River Gorge, as it has since 1901. Blasted by chance during the construction of a railroad, the visage terrified so many workers—who considered it an ill omen—that construction on the line was halted.
THURMOND, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Columbia River Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 11:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-20 15:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If driving, slow down to avoid the risk of hydroplaning and losing control. Target Area: Western Columbia River Gorge A thunderstorm producing small hail and very heavy rain will impact portions of northeastern Clackamas, southeastern Multnomah and southern Skamania Counties through 345 PM PST At 327 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm located over Multnomah Falls, or 11 miles east of Washougal, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and very heavy downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Small hail could cover the ground in some locations. Locations impacted include Multnomah Falls and Interstate 84 between Multnomah Falls and Cascade Locks. In Oregon this includes Interstate 84 between mile markers 28 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
foxlexington.com

Snow blanket covers area

There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details. A general 1-3 inches of snow covered much of the state.
ENVIRONMENT
lootpress.com

NRGRDA on the Frontlines of Supporting Gateway Communities of the New River Gorge Region

The gateway communities of the New River Gorge region, in this context, are the cities and towns adjacent to public lands throughout Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers counties. Each of our gateway communities has something unique to celebrate, and one or more things to improve upon, as we seek to support dynamic and diverse economies that provide positive experiences for our citizens and our visitors.
POLITICS

