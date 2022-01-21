ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Banjo-Kazooie Nintendo Switch Online gameplay

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanjo-Kazooie has officially landed on Nintendo Switch Online as part of the service’s Expansion Pack tier, and we now have gameplay. IGN uploaded a video containing 14 minutes of footage. For those that need a recap on the type of game Banjo-Kazooie is, check out...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
nintendoeverything.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Cloud Version delayed

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Cloud Version has been delayed, meaning the Switch edition won’t be ready to go next month. The game had previously been announced for a February 2, 2022 launch. While that’s still true for all other platforms, it’ll be a significantly longer wait on Nintendo’s console. Techland says it aims to have the Switch version wrapped up “within six months from the original date.”
Gamespot

Snag A Free 128GB MicroSD Card With A Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Nintendo Switch Online memberships are cheap compared to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live (sans the Expansion Pack, of course), but a new offer is making the service even more enticing. If you purchase a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership through either Amazon or GameStop, you'll get a free 128GB memory card -- which typically carries a price tag of $30.
nintendoeverything.com

Arcade Archives Gunnail gameplay

Thanks to the latest Famitsu live stream, we have gameplay from Arcade Archives Gunnail. The same archive also has footage of last week’s release, Super Pac-Man, though we shared footage of that one a few days ago. Gunnail is a shooting game released by NMK in 1993. This game...
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nintendoeverything.com

[Let’s Talk] Your favorite Kirby game

2022 is no doubt a big year for Kirby. The series is turning 30 years old, and Nintendo and HAL Laboratory will be celebrating the milestone. One thing that we know is happening this year is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which launches for Switch on March 25. For this...
nintendoeverything.com

SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash gameplay

Following this week’s surprise Switch launch, gameplay has come in for SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash. Fans can check out a half hour of footage. Learn more about SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash with the following overview:. Introducing! SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash, a...
nintendoeverything.com

What to expect from Pokemon Legends: Arceus (and eShop credit giveaway)

We’re doing a giveaway! See the YouTube description for additional information and the relevant details. Now, about the video, we are less than two weeks away from the launch of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The expectations for the game have been all over the place – some people excited, some people disappointed, and others trying to balance a bit of both.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker gets a free trial on Nintendo Switch Online

Although Wii U wasn’t a commercial success, it was home to many fantastic games. One of my favorite releases on the console was Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and it became even better when Nintendo brought it to Switch. This endlessly charming game places the adventurous Captain Toad (as well as Toadette) in a series of small, puzzle box-style worlds where you must manipulate the camera to reach a Power Star. It’s tons of fun, but you don’t have to take my word for it! Nintendo just announced that Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is getting a free trial on Nintendo Switch Online.
nintendoeverything.com

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble debut trailer

Bandai Namco has released the first trailer for My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble. As previously mentioned, the upcoming title is in development for Switch. It’s an upcoming 24-player multiplier battle royale title. Here’s today’s trailer:. My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble does not have a confirmed release window...
nintendoeverything.com

Best-selling games of 2021 in the US revealed, top 20 for Switch

Just a short while ago, we shared new data from the NPD Group revealing the best-selling games of December 2021 in the U.S. That’s not the only information we have though. NPD Group has also come out with two additional lists. First up, here’s a look at the best-selling games of 2021 as a whole in the U.S.:
nintendoeverything.com

ESCHATOS gameplay

New gameplay has come in for the Switch version of ESCHATOS. After it debuted on the system in Japan late last year, the shoot ’em up title landed in North America and Europe this week. We have more information about ESCHATOS below with the following overview:. Fast-paced and exhilarating...
nintendoeverything.com

Phantom Breaker: Omnia trailer introduces Itsuki

Another character trailer has arrived for Phantom Breaker: Omnia, with Rocket Panda Games and Mages now putting the focus on Itsuki. The character is voiced by Erica Lindbeck in English and Akiko Hasegawa in Japanese. Over on the official website, Itsuki is given a bio with some additional information about...
nintendoeverything.com

Roguelite platformer Vagante heading to Switch this month

BlitWorks has announced that it’s working together with developer Nuke Nine on console ports of Vagante. As part of that, it’s been confirmed that the roguelite platformer will be hitting Switch on January 27. If you’re interested in learning more about the game, read the following overview:
nintendoeverything.com

My Nintendo Europe adds Nintendo 64 poster set

My Nintendo members in Europe can now purchase a set of posters showing off several Nintendo 64 classics with their Platinum Points. The set includes 3 posters, one of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, one for Mario Kart 64, and lastly a poster featuring Starfox 64. Here are the full details:
nintendoeverything.com

Dragon Ball: The Breakers gets details on story, single-player, more

Dragon Ball: The Breakers producer Ryosuke Hara has shared more information about the game, including what to expect from the story and single-player. This comes as part of a recently-published interview from Bandai Namco. As for the story in Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Hara had this to say:. “The protagonists...
nintendoeverything.com

Shadow Man Remastered launch trailer

He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world. A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest and lines of power in his back. Shadow Man is coming, trailing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To stop an apocalypse. To save your soul. Stalk...
