Hardware stores dealing with snow supply shortage

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) – Monday was not a good day to break your snow shovel or run out of rock salt. Many stores were so slammed with customers over the weekend all the winter essentials are either sold out or in very limited supply.
“I wanted a shovel. But I guess they don’t have any,” said Trevor Morrow from the South Hills.
Like several other customers, when Morrow came to the Ace Hardware on Greentree Road, he was greeted by sold-out signs, informing shoppers there were no snow blowers, snow shovels, power shovels, sleds, rock salt or propane.
“It’s really...
