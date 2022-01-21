ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hardware stores dealing with snow supply shortage

foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

There are currently 35 active closings. Click...

foxlexington.com

wjhl.com

Grocery stores blame shortages on supply chain issues, bad weather, & COVID

Grocery stores blame shortages on supply chain issues, bad weather, & COVID. Grocery stores blame shortages on supply chain issues, bad weather, & COVID. Moravian Prep opens FCA preps Classic with win over Hamilton Heights. State lawmakers make moves to address Bristol, Va. landfill issues. Local superintendents unite, seeking best...
BRISTOL, VA
wtoc.com

Hardware stores see rush in business as people prepare for icy conditions

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A few hours of freezing weather can do damage to your home if you’re not prepared. Plenty of local hardware stores have seen a rush of business as people get ready for winter weather over the weekend. One store owner said a few items and a few minutes’ work can do a long way to avoid damage to your home.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wchstv.com

Hardware stores struggle to keep winter storm prep items in stock

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Supply chain issues are still causing problems for some retail stores. Heaters are one of the items flying off the shelves at Pile Hardware as customers prepare for the next winter storm. Sales associate, Travis Edgell, said some customers waited hours for the heaters to come off the truck so they could buy them before they sold out.
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Hardware Stores Without Shovels And Salt After Flurry Of Customers

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) – Monday was not a good day to break your snow shovel or run out of rock salt. Many stores were so slammed with customers over the weekend all the winter essentials are either sold out or in very limited supply. “I wanted a shovel. But I guess they don’t have any,” said Trevor Morrow from the South Hills. Like several other customers, when Morrow came to the Ace Hardware on Greentree Road, he was greeted by sold-out signs, informing shoppers there were no snow blowers, snow shovels, power shovels, sleds, rock salt or propane. “It’s really...
GREEN TREE, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
wolfstreet.com

Empty Shelf at a Grocery Store Near You? Tight Inventories, Labor Shortages, Supply Chain Snags, Strong Sales, Soaring Costs

It shows how brittle the system has become in face of every new challenge. Grocery-store shoppers are sporadically encountering portions of a shelf that is suddenly empty when a week earlier there was plenty of product. There are again social-media “reports” of purchase limits of some items, such as toilet paper (why is it always toilet paper?) at some Costco, or pasta at some Walmart, or beef at some Safeway, or whatever. You can buy all kinds of stuff, but you might not be able to get one or two items that are part of your normal list.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
abc23.com

Grocery Store Supplies

Ahead of the upcoming winter weather grocery stores were already extremely busy and the parking lots were full ahead of this weekend’s snow. “First snowstorm of the year, you know, we definitely have seen an influx of customers. We’ve definitely seen them purchasing more bread, eggs, milk and tea than normal necessities that everyone looks for.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WSET

Hardware stores packed with shoppers preparing for winter storm

Folks in Danville are preparing for the winter weather this weekend and that includes picking up the essential items. Droves of customers stopped in Riverside True Value looking for everything from ice melt to snow shovels and heaters. Debbie Rust stopped in to pick up a new kerosene heater. "We...
DANVILLE, VA
FingerLakes1.com

Supply chain: Biggest shortages in 2022

Supply chain issues, bad weather, and a global pandemic have caused major supply chain issues for awhile now. This isn’t new to most people when they go on their weekly grocery shopping trip to find shelves empty and bare. There have been some surprising shortages at strange times over...
INDUSTRY
WWLP 22News

Store Supply Chain Issues

While supply chain problems came in many different forms over the last two years it's become a constant issue during the pandemic. So much so that some businesses are finding their own rhythm.
ECONOMY

