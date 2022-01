SAN ANTONIO -- Fresh off dominating the third quarter, James Harden engaged in a constructive confrontation with his backcourt mate Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets' bench. "James kind of yelled at me," Irving said. "It's not a negative yell, but he yelled at me, 'Kai, get the f'ing ball!' in the third quarter after he scored [12 points] in the quarter. I kind of took that personal. I just wanted to come out in the fourth quarter in an aggressive mindset and just play within the flow of the offense."

