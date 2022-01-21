ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Joey Badass, Juicy J & More Set For $NOT's 'Ethereal' Album

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Cover picture for the articleEnigmatic Florida rapper $NOT has revealed both the release date and tracklist for his forthcoming album Ethereal. The 14-track album was announced on Thursday (January 20) shortly after the 24-year-old wiped his Instagram feed. Scheduled for a February 11 drop, Ethereal will feature appearances from A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Lil Yachty,...

