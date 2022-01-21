ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Thursday injury reports for Bills, Chiefs

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z76eH_0drdEYrU00

For a second-straight day, defensive end Mario Addison was the only Buffalo Bills player listed on the team's injury report.

The Bills held a walk-through session on Thursday, but Addison was listed a limited participant with a shoulder injury he suffered in last Saturday night's AFC Wild Card win over the New England Patriots.

The Bills travel to Kansas City to take on the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

For the Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full participant for a second day in a row. That's encouraging news for the running back, who has missed the last three games - including their AFC Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week - with a shoulder injury.

However, linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. was not at practice on Thursday after he was arrested late Wednesday night. His status for Sunday's game is unclear, at this point.

According to KSHB-TV in Kansas City , documents indicate Gay was arrested for alleged criminal damage of less than $1,000, a class B non-person misdemeanor.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is scheduled to address reporters on Friday, and will likely be asked to address Gay's situation.

Also for Kansas City, running back Darrel Williams (toe) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) did not practice on Thursday and have yet to participate this week. The Chiefs also added linebacker Anthony Hitchens (back) and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (rib) to their injury report as limited participants.

Follow me on Twitter: @SalSports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6yKM_0drdEYrU00
Photo credit Outlet Liquor

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chiefs vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will meet for the second year in a row in the AFC playoffs, this time with a conference title game berth on the line. Last year, the two teams faced off for a trip to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs beating Buffalo and retaining their AFC crown. During the regular season, however, the Bills exacted a measure of revenge with a 38-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct 10.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
NFL Analysis Network

3 Bold Predictions For The Bills In Divisional Round vs. Chiefs

There is a new beast of the AFC East and that is the Buffalo Bills. After years of the New England Patriots running things and looking like they could do the same this season, the Bills look like they have finally overcome the little brother syndrome and taken control of the division.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Decision On LB Willie Gay After Arrest

On Friday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a somewhat surprising announcement. Linebacker Willie Gay, who was arrested earlier in the week, will play this weekend. With a massive contest against the Buffalo Bills coming up, it was unclear if Gay would participate. According to a report...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hitchens
Person
Darrel Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc Wild Card#The New England Patriots#Buffalo Bills Pr#The Afc Divisional Round#Kshb Tv
The Spun

Chiefs Player Reportedly Arrested On Wednesday Night

With the Divisional Round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs received troubling news regarding one of their starting linebackers. According to a report from KCTV5, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Chiefs’ Willie Gay arrested near Kansas City, days before game vs. Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been arrested, days before the NFL team’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. KCTV reports Gay was arrested Wednesday night by police in Overland Park, Kansas, police and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage of less than $1,000. He’s accused of damaging a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman; the case is being classified as a domestic violence offense.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Bills: Analyzing Travis Kelce’s track record vs. Buffalo

The AFC Divisional round is closing in with a highly-anticipated playoff rematch when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in Arrowhead Stadium. In their last face-off, the Bills destroyed the Chiefs 38-20 in Week 5. The defense was shattered, and the offense couldn’t get much going no matter what they called; however, one player still shined despite that, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Buffalo News

Scouting Report: Bills QB Josh Allen’s run-pass threat will be challenge for Chiefs defense

When the Bills run: The Bills are killing it lately on the ground, averaging 163.8 rushing yards per game over the past six weeks. Devin Singletary has been a big part of that, including last week against the Patriots when he gained 81 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Singletary had a plus-21 rushing yards over expected, a metric that tracks how many yards a ball carrier is expected to gain based on the movements and locations of all players. Singletary has had positive rushing yards over expectation in three straight games. Put another way, he’s performed better than an “average” running back would be expected in those games. He’s scored touchdowns in five straight games, and perhaps just as importantly, hasn’t fumbled in nine straight games. Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to be a problem for defenses on the ground. He rushed six times for 66 yards against the Patriots last week, and has topped 60 yards in four straight games and five of the past six. EDGE: Bills.
NFL
Syracuse.com

The inside story of how a Bills fan snuck sweet potato into a game; how it’s triggering Chiefs fans

Garrett Lee and three of his buddies were tailgating on Jan. 2 in Orchard Park, N.Y. waiting for the Buffalo Bills to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Snow was falling on what was a typical Buffalo day in the dead of winter. Lee, a Bills season-ticket holder since 2015 from Batavia, N.Y., was cooking up some Italian sausages with peppers and onions and some burgers with Trevor Powers and the rest of the boys.
NFL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
539
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy