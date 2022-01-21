Thursday injury reports for Bills, Chiefs

For a second-straight day, defensive end Mario Addison was the only Buffalo Bills player listed on the team's injury report.

The Bills held a walk-through session on Thursday, but Addison was listed a limited participant with a shoulder injury he suffered in last Saturday night's AFC Wild Card win over the New England Patriots.

The Bills travel to Kansas City to take on the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

For the Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full participant for a second day in a row. That's encouraging news for the running back, who has missed the last three games - including their AFC Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week - with a shoulder injury.

However, linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. was not at practice on Thursday after he was arrested late Wednesday night. His status for Sunday's game is unclear, at this point.

According to KSHB-TV in Kansas City , documents indicate Gay was arrested for alleged criminal damage of less than $1,000, a class B non-person misdemeanor.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is scheduled to address reporters on Friday, and will likely be asked to address Gay's situation.

Also for Kansas City, running back Darrel Williams (toe) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) did not practice on Thursday and have yet to participate this week. The Chiefs also added linebacker Anthony Hitchens (back) and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (rib) to their injury report as limited participants.

