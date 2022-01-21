ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Not much discussion of gender diversity in Japan's Kishida administration: Venture capital firm

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Matsui of MPower Partners discusses Japan's...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
WORLD
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida discuss Asia security, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed deterrence in the Asia-Pacific region and a "united" Western alliance against Russian threats to Ukraine in a virtual meeting Friday, officials said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following Donald Trump's questioning of the benefit of US relationships with several major allies in both Asia and Europe. After the approximately one hour and 20 minutes meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world." Ahead of the virtual bilat, US officials stressed the goal of reinforcing an alliance that has underpinned US leadership across the entire region since World War II.
POLITICS
The Independent

Climate, COVID, China: Takeaways from online Davos event

Government and business leaders have urged cooperation on the world's biggest issues — climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery — at the World Economic Forum s virtual gathering.Speeches and discussions from the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres moved online this week after COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Critics regularly fault the Davos event for hosting elites touting high-minded but often empty goals deemed out of touch with regular people.As usual, big ideas were debated, but no concrete deals emerged. The forum announced Friday that it...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Biden talks to Japan’s Kishida amid mounting security concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a virtual summit on Friday at which they are expected to address pressing economic and security issues, including China’s growing might, North Korea’s missiles and Russia’s aims in Ukraine. The online meeting...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Biden, Japan's Kishida talk China, nuclear weapons in first meeting

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday used their first formal meeting to discuss concerns about China’s growing military assertiveness that’s causing increasing disquiet in the Pacific. Mr. Kishida said the two leaders spent a “significant amount” of their 80-minute call...
WORLD
Axios

Venture capital's exit-driven pandemic returns

U.S. venture capitalists raised a record $128.3 billion in 2021, and it’s no wonder given the prior year's near-record returns of 50.1%, per Cambridge Associates. Why it matters: The last 18 months have shattered startup fundraising records, but the latest venture performance data suggests the public listing boom has made it an equally fruitful period for their investors.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitalism#Gender Diversity#Venture Capital Firm#Mpower Partners#Japanese
Defense One

Japan PM Kishida’s Top Concerns for Biden: Covid, Climate, & China

Amid growing tensions with China over Taiwan and the worst Covid spike Japan has seen, President Joe Biden is expected to meet virtually with the new Japanese prime minister on Friday. The virtual meeting, which will be the first between the two leaders, also comes at a time of increased...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Financial Times

DeepMind co-founder leaves Google for venture capital firm

Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, has quit Google after seven years in which the pioneering British operation made breakthroughs in artificial intelligence but struggled to ensure its technology would be used ethically by its giant US owner. Suleyman was one of three founders of DeepMind, which was set up in...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

UK seeks closer investment ties with Africa

The UK is playing host to an African Investment Conference on Thursday, as it scrambles to retain influence on the continent, an investment battle ground for the world’s largest economies. The prime minister will open the virtual event with a video address and attendees include African ministers, businesses leaders and the head of the World Trade Organization.Economic links with the continent form a key part of the Global Britain agenda. The summit, the second of this kind, is aimed at promoting Britain’s overseas investment credentials and wider push to “revitalise economic engagement” in the region, according to the government’s Integrated...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Why Strategic Venture Capital is Thriving in a Founder's Market

We’ve seen that 2021 is a record-setting year for investment in VC-funded startups and private companies. This vast global liquidity has caught the eyes of non-traditional investors including sovereign wealth funds and limited partners, both of whom are looking to boost returns with direct investments. This makes it a buyer’s market for startups, and the best entrepreneurs have access to what seems like unlimited capital.
MARKETS
Tech Times

Venture Capital (VC) Funds Are Gradually Investing in the Crypto Ecosystem: Could This Be the Much Needed Breakthrough?

Venture Capital (VC) has grown into one of the most lucrative investment niches over the past decade. This area of specialization has attracted some of the wealthiest individuals and corporations, becoming a trend in Silicon Valley and other emerging startup cities. On average, successful VC firms make between $10 million and $20 million annually, with some outliers making even more.
MARKETS
richmond.edu

Connecting students with the world of venture capitalism

Ushna Khan founded Spider Venture Fund to provide hands-on learning opportunities. Ushna Khan, ’22, recognized an opportunity to provide fellow students with hands-on learning in venture capitalism and worked to make it a reality. After a summer internship with True Venture, a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, piqued her interest in the private equity industry, Khan wanted to continue adding to her experience while at University of Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
theedgemarkets.com

Market-roiling Kishida sticks to Japan’s ‘new capitalism’

(Jan 17): After roiling financial markets with comments on capital gains taxes and share buy-backs, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returned to Parliament — and investors will be watching closely to see if he does it again. His opening speech on Monday (Jan 17) to a new session largely...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Japan's Kishida says virus measures, defense top priorities

Japan s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said fighting the pandemic was a “top priority” in his speech opening this year's parliamentary session, as the Tokyo region was hit by surging infections.Kishida also named stepping up defense measures against rising regional threats as a priority, hours after North Korea test-fired two possible ballistic missiles — its fourth this year.“I will devote my body and soul to win this fight against the coronavirus,” Kishida said in his speech before the lower house, which marked the start of its new 150-day session. He called on people to help each other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

China's zero-Covid policy could deal another blow to global supply chains, Moody's says

Supply chain disruptions are being prolonged driven largely by China's strict zero-Covid policy, according to an economist from Moody's Analytics. China's zero-Covid policy "really does increase the downside risks for material improvement in supply chains," said Katrina Ell, a senior economist for Asia-Pacific. She noted there will be "important ramifications...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Five Ways To Boost Gender Diversity In The Boardroom

Founder of Advanced Care Partners | Board Member | Investor | Advisor | Philanthropist | EY Entrepreneur of the Year. Until recently, I hadn’t thought much about the role of gender equality in my own personal journey. After all, my mother was the entrepreneur in our family and paved the way for my success. As such, in less than a decade, I was able to build one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in America from the ground up while also raising a family of four.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy