Big Changes Coming with Biden Administration’s M&A Review

Washington, D.C. — Thursday, January 20, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary since Joe Biden took the oath of office as president of the United States. President Biden inherited many challenges, including one of the worst economies in generations, with millions of Americans out of work and tens of thousands of businesses shuttered. The latest recession only compounded decades of low wages and rising costs for working families, squeezing millions of Americans out of the middle class and putting economic opportunities further out of reach for millions more. In light of this, President Biden vowed to not simply return to the pre-pandemic economy, which was failing working people, but also to build a strong economy by investing in working people and strengthening the middle class. From jobs and wages to new business creation and decreases in poverty, it’s clear that the U.S. economy under President Biden is booming and working families are benefiting.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO