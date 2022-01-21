ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Changes Coming with Biden Administration’s M&A Review

By Nate Robson
 1 day ago

KGLO News

Ernst content on Biden administration’s meatpacking plan

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator, Joni Ernst says she is happy to see the Biden Administration take action to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. “That is good. We’re glad that the administration is finally moving forward. That is an issue that so many of us have been raising here in Congress,” she says.
abc17news.com

Biden administration to require essential travelers coming to US by land or ferry to be fully vaccinated starting Saturday

The US will require essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The Biden administration in early November opened its borders with Canada...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

SCOTUS sidelines the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate

It was a big week for two reasons. The list of Starbucks locations seeking union representation nearly doubled and the U.S. Supreme Court essentially killed President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers. This week’s episode of the Working Lunch podcast features a discussion of those issues and how employers...
AZFamily

Biden discusses administration’s program to fix 15,000 bridges

(AP) - The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public. Under...
News Break
Politics
cbslocal.com

Experts Weigh In On Biden Administration’s $50B Wildfire Crisis Plan

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled fires and mechanical thinning to reduce trees and other vegetation that may cause fire was announced this week by the Biden Administration, but the breakdown of how it will be funded over 10 years has some experts left with more questions than answers.
American Progress

EVENT ADVISORY: The Biden Administration’s Progress to Economic Recovery

Washington, D.C. — Thursday, January 20, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary since Joe Biden took the oath of office as president of the United States. President Biden inherited many challenges, including one of the worst economies in generations, with millions of Americans out of work and tens of thousands of businesses shuttered. The latest recession only compounded decades of low wages and rising costs for working families, squeezing millions of Americans out of the middle class and putting economic opportunities further out of reach for millions more. In light of this, President Biden vowed to not simply return to the pre-pandemic economy, which was failing working people, but also to build a strong economy by investing in working people and strengthening the middle class. From jobs and wages to new business creation and decreases in poverty, it’s clear that the U.S. economy under President Biden is booming and working families are benefiting.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Judge critical of Biden administration's progress on student debt relief claims

A federal judge is criticizing the Biden administration for not moving quickly enough to resolve claims from defrauded student loan borrowers who sued over Trump-era policies that denied them debt relief. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has been chipping away at the mountain of debt relief claims, approving $1.5 billion in...
Law.com

Judge's Ruling Highlights Forum Shopping Concerns in Bankruptcy Matters

Judge Novak severed third-party releases from a former retailer's Chapter 11 plan. Novak also suggested liability releases and forum shopping often go together. The case will be reassigned to a different bankruptcy judge on remand. When U.S. District Judge David Novak, in a strongly worded opinion last week, scrapped third-party...
Louisiana Illuminator

Senators air bipartisan beefs with Biden administration’s handling of COVID crisis

WASHINGTON — Senators from both political parties expressed their frustration with the Biden administration coronavirus response team during a Tuesday hearing that keyed in on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on vaccines, as well as the shortage of COVID-19 tests available for Americans. The hearing also was highlighted by a tense exchange […] The post Senators air bipartisan beefs with Biden administration’s handling of COVID crisis appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
