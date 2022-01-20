ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch This Exclusive Clip From THE LAST THING MARY SAW

By Angel Melanson
FANGORIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter and director Directed by Edoardo Vitaletti's The Last Thing Mary Saw hits Shudder today, and we have an exclusive sneak peek. In 1843, Southold, New York Young Mary (Stefanie Scott) is interrogated regarding the events surrounding her grandmother's death. She's also blindfolded,...

www.fangoria.com

aiptcomics

Watch: Clip of Sundance coming of age thriller ‘Piggy’

Piggy will be making its world premiere in the Midnight section at the Sundance Film Festival. During the sweltering summertime of rural Spain, Sara carries an extra load of teenage agony due to the perpetual bullying from her peers. She’s also an outsider at home—her parents and little brother just don’t understand her—so, feelings internalized, she’s often found buried in her headphones, drowning out her surroundings.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip: Delivering a victim to “THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING”

The evil clown isn’t the only bad guy in next week’s sequel to 2020’s THE JACK IN THE BOX. Once again written and directed by Lawrence Fowler, THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING is coming to VOD, digital HD and DVD January 18 from 4Digital Media. Matt McClure, James Swanton, Mollie Hindle, Nicola Wright, Nicholas Anscombe, Michaela Longden, Erina Mashate, Jason Farries and Victor Mellors star; the synopsis: “Terminally ill heiress Olga Marsdale [Wright] acquires a mysterious gothic box containing a captured demon–Jack. The powerful entity within makes a deadly deal with Olga and her devoted son Edgar [McClure]–deliver six victims to Jack and Olga will live. They trap several unsuspecting victims for him within the vast crumbling mansion–but can they deliver all six before it’s too late? Or will Amy [Hindle], the young and innocent woman recently hired to look after the estate, turn out to be more than a match for both the family and Jack?”
TV & VIDEOS
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive “STOKER HILLS” clip takes you to the depths of terror

Watch as wannabe horror moviemakers discover true terror in the bowels of a building. STOKER HILLS is coming to select theaters and VOD this Friday, January 14. Benjamin Louis directed from a screenplay by Jonah Kuehner, with David Gridley, Vince Hill-Bedford, William Lee Scott, Eric Etebari, Steffani Brass, Tyler Clark, Jason Sweat, Danny Nucci, John Beasley and Tony Todd starring. The synopsis: “In the secluded town of Stoker Hills, three college students filming a horror movie find themselves trapped in their own worst nightmare. Their only hope for survival is two detectives who find the camera they left behind in the woods.”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip: An “AMITYVILLE UPRISING” of the dead

The horrors here are set in a hospital, not the infamous house. AMITYVILLE UPRISING, the latest in-name-only Amityville movie from writer/director Thomas J. Churchill (THE AMITYVILLE MOON), comes to VOD/digital platforms and DVD January 11 from Lionsgate. Scott C. Roe, Kelly Lynn Reiter, Tank Jones, Alysha Young and Mike Ferguson star; the synopsis: “A chemical blast at a military base sets off a supernatural disaster in this tense action-horror thriller. As Sgt. Dash [Roe] tries to keep the peace at the local police station, the explosion unleashes a toxic acid rain that dissolves the flesh of anyone trapped in it. Even worse, it causes the dead to rise again and attack the living. Can Dash and fellow officer Nina Rossi [Reiter] figure out who is friend and foe, fend off the attacks, and defend their colleagues until the savage cataclysm subsides?”
AMITYVILLE, NY
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip from “THE FREE FALL” has its heroine seeing a horrifying double

It’s a truly disturbing vision for the psychothriller’s troubled lead character. Gravitas Ventures releases THE FREE FALL in select theaters and on VOD this Friday, January 14. Directed by Adam Stilwell (THE TRIANGLE) and written by Kent Harper (SURVEILLANCE), it stars Andrea Londo, Shawn Ashmore, Jane Badler (V), Michael Berry Jr., Elizabeth Cappuccino (SUPER DARK TIMES) and Marc Senter (THE LOST). The synopsis: “After attempting to take her own life, a young woman [Londo] must wrestle with an overbearing husband [Ashmore].”
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Warhunt’ Clip Teases Nazi Experiments and Hoodoo [Exclusive]

An early horror film you won’t want to overlook is Saban Films’ Warhunt, a World War II-set horror movie that gave rise to a pretty impressive trailer that begins very much like Overlord, with a plane going down and a group of soldiers uncovering a supernatural evil. It looks like we’re about to get Mickey Rourke vs. World War II demons and yes, we want that!
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Exclusive Interview: Actress Judith Roberts On THE LAST THING MARY SAW, ERASERHEAD, And David Lynch

When FANGORIA visits the set of Edoardo Vitaletti's The Last Thing Mary Saw (see issue #14, now on sale), the cast runs the gamut of the generations. The two stars are young actors Stephanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3) and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan, Cell), while another of the story's central figures is portrayed by veteran Judith Roberts, whose genre résumé stretches back to David Lynch's classic 1977 debut feature Eraserhead. (Another of her notable fright roles was, coincidentally, Mary Shaw in James Wan's 2007 chiller Dead Silence.)
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Blood Spilled in Nasty ‘The Free Fall’ Clip! [Exclusive]

From the executive producer of Get Out comes a new psychological horror that looks like it’s not afraid to spill a little blood. Bloody has an exclusive look at The Free Fall, from The Triangle and The Sighting director Adam Stilwell. In the clip, a young woman walks into a room and witnesses a woman stabbing her husband over and over, eventually taking her own life. It’s reflective of the protagonist’s story who, after attempting to take her own life, must wrestle with an overbearing husband.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The Last Thing Mary Saw Feels Like a Plodding Subplot of an 1800s Chiller

I have no stylistic preconceptions about blasphemous period transportations like The Last Thing Mary Saw. Count me as one of many who found themselves transfixed by Robert Eggers’ The Witch. Storytelling that flashes backward to puritanical 1600s or 1800s condemnations in God’s name doesn’t have to feel outdated or like bygone entertainment, but The Last Thing Mary Saw can’t crack such a code. Edoardo Vitaletti dares chastise our forefathers’ shameful homophobia, seen as the devil’s curse, only to sluggishly recount a ghost story too quiet to overcome sleepier village atmospheres.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

EXCLUSIVE: The Human Easter Egg in SCREAM

This article contains full spoilers for the new Scream. Despite the title seeming to suggest a Halloween (2018)-esque rewriting of the canon, Scream (2022) is very much "Scream 5", with all four of the previous films being directly or indirectly referenced as often as possible. Team Radio Silence and screenwriters Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt know how much these movies mean to their fans; you might love some more than others, but I'd be shocked if even the slightest retcon would go over well with the faithful. Like 'em or not, they're part of the history, and they're here to stay.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Unravel The Mystery In A Clip From Terror Films’ “Last Radio Call”

In LAST RADIO CALL, the wife of a missing officer returns to the site of his disappearance and discovers a dark secret that sends her down a dark spiral. From writer/director Isaac Rodriguez and Terror Films, the found footage effort stars Sarah Froelich, Jason Scarbough, June Griffin Garcia, Ali Alkhafaji, KeeKee Takatsuki, Bert Lopez, and Makayla Rodriguez. The film will be available across digital and VOD platforms January 21st, one week after it debuts on the Terror Films Channel.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Watch Jodie Comer Say “Help” Over and Over Again In This Exclusive Clip From Acorn TV’s ‘Help’

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is begging — pleading! — for help in this new exclusive clip for Acorn TV‘s latest feature release, Help. Starring alongside Stephen Graham, Comer plays Sarah, a young caregiver living in Liverpool who must balance her patients with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the clip, Sarah confronts Tony (Graham), a patient suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and asks for his assistance.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

Here's an Exclusive Clip From As We See It, New Amazon Series About Roommates on Autism Spectrum

The dramedy was created by Friday Night Lights and Parenthood's Jason Katims. , from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood producer Jason Katims, follows three roommates in their 20s who are on the autism spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) don't always love living together and participating in regular goal-setting sessions hosted by their aide, Mandy (Sosie Bacon). But their bond grows stronger as they learn to cohabitate while each taking steps toward their goals, which include keeping a job, exercising, and, in Violet's case, finding a boyfriend ASAP. Warm and tender, As We See It focuses on how the three characters bounce back from setbacks and build resilience along the way. The series premieres Friday on Prime Video.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES

