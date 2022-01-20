ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Freshman gets Notre Dame offer after impressive first high school season

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DiVLM_0drd4ZQ400

The most important position on the football field is the quarterback and finding a great one is always the focus of many teams recruiting goals. Well, the Irish are ahead of boat on one of the most recent offers, as they verbally gave Michigan quarterback Bryce Jay Underwood an offer.

Underwood just recently finished his freshman year at Bellville High School, but it was a wildly successful one. He threw for 3,000-yards and 39-touchdowns while leading them to a state title. That kind of success as a freshman will get plenty of eyes on a recruit, especially one that was named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.

It is super early in Underwood’s career but he surely has the attention of the Irish and most likely other schools will soon be trying to get in contact with the rising sophomore.

Notre Dame transfer portal tracker (2022)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Recruiting#American Football#Highschool#Irish#Bellville High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Emmanuel Christian standout Easter sidelined with injury

Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Progress

'UVa is about to do a lot of winning': Tony Elliott making a strong first impression with state's high school football coaches

His trips across the Commonwealth’s interstates from one high school to the next and onto another over the last week have been deliberate. Tony Elliott’s aim, at least from the viewpoint of those prep coaches who have received visits from the new Virginia big whistle and his staff, is to change where the Cavaliers have recently fallen in the pecking order on the recruiting trail within the border of their home state.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
On3.com

Former Alabama starter enters the transfer portal

Alabama punter and place kicker Ty Perine has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former walk-on turned starting punter spent the past two seasons on the bench for the Crimson Tide. Stay up to date with the latest news with On3’s Transfer Portal Wire.
ALABAMA STATE
geauganews.com

Notre Dame Elementary School News

We are excited to announce the restructuring of our school to include a middle school. We are going to introduce our new middle school in August 2022. Notre Dame Middle School will:. honor the educational vision of the Sisters of Notre Dame to promote Catholic education and identity. embody the...
CHARDON, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
117K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy