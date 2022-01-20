Freshman gets Notre Dame offer after impressive first high school season

The most important position on the football field is the quarterback and finding a great one is always the focus of many teams recruiting goals. Well, the Irish are ahead of boat on one of the most recent offers, as they verbally gave Michigan quarterback Bryce Jay Underwood an offer.

Underwood just recently finished his freshman year at Bellville High School, but it was a wildly successful one. He threw for 3,000-yards and 39-touchdowns while leading them to a state title. That kind of success as a freshman will get plenty of eyes on a recruit, especially one that was named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.

It is super early in Underwood’s career but he surely has the attention of the Irish and most likely other schools will soon be trying to get in contact with the rising sophomore.

