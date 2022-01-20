ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘Exhausted’ Nurses Need A Break, Union Says

By Tamara Steele
thewave.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union says she is “always worried” about the state of provincial healthcare. Paula Doucet said exhausted nurses were in the trenches long before the pandemic...

www.thewave.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Shortage#New Brunswick#Omicron
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketplace.org

Nursing homes are in critical need of staff

Patsy Wilkerson and Ashley Rose have a running joke that keeps them chuckling during long days working at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette, Tennessee. They’re both occupational therapists working at a nursing home that is so short-staffed that they’ve ended up having to help change bed sheets and feed patients — duties of certified nursing assistants.
LAFAYETTE, TN
hawaiinewsnow.com

Head of nurses union: Severe staffing shortage is impacting patient care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe staffing shortages continue to plague Hawaii’s hospitals and the head of the Hawaii’s Nurses Association says lack of frontline workers is impacting patient care. “It’s just a bad situation. I would tell the public if at all possible stay away from hospitals right now,”...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Leaked NHS data reveals mental health services are ‘failing’ Black children

Ethnic minority children and adults are continuing to be failed by mental health services, according to leaked NHS data that shows higher rates of detention and lower access to community care during the pandemic, The Independent can reveal.A leaked NHS report into the use of mental health services by minority ethnic and white patients in 2021 shows that Black and mixed-raced children accounted for 36 per cent of young people detained in the highest-level units, despite representing just 11 per cent of the population.The figures, seen by The Independent, suggest that children from Black backgrounds also have lower levels of...
MENTAL HEALTH
tucson.com

Union nurses claim 'unsafe' conditions at two Tucson hospitals

Roughly 80 nurses and their supporters gathered Thursday to protest what they say are unsafe and unsustainable conditions in Carondelet Health Network's two Tucson hospitals. Three registered nurses spoke at the National Nurses Union news conference near St. Joseph's Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Road. They said staffing shortages and restricted communication with hospital administration have made their jobs extremely difficult and patients are at risk.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy