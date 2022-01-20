‘Exhausted’ Nurses Need A Break, Union Says

Ethnic minority children and adults are continuing to be failed by mental health services, according to leaked NHS data that shows higher rates of detention and lower access to community care during the pandemic, The Independent can reveal.A leaked NHS report into the use of mental health services by minority ethnic and white patients in 2021 shows that Black and mixed-raced children accounted for 36 per cent of young people detained in the highest-level units, despite representing just 11 per cent of the population.The figures, seen by The Independent, suggest that children from Black backgrounds also have lower levels of...

