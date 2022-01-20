ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Wesley highlighted in Associated Press story about ACC phenoms

By Geoffrey Clark
 1 day ago
John Marshall of The Associated Press decided it was time to look at ACC players who could go in this year’s NBA draft. Well, that actually might be a bit of a stretch. There a few players that get a paragraph at the bottom of the story. The vast majority of the words Marshall writes are about Notre Dame freshman phenom and South Bend native Blake Wesley.

Indeed, the chances of Wesley becoming the Irish’s first one-and-done player are very good if he chooses to go that route. What’s less clear is where he would be selected in the first round. NBADraft.net and Sports Illustrated currently project him as a late lottery pick. Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire thinks he’ll go much later in the first round, and that’s also where ESPN has him ranked as far as best players available.

All we know is that if this is Wesley’s only season with the Irish, he sure is determined to make it one that will be remembered. Of course, it would be nice if we didn’t have to wait as long to have more than only Pat Connaughton to watch in the NBA.

