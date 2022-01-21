ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support grows for limiting Congress members’ ability to own stocks

WASHINGTON — Recent allegations of lawmakers potentially benefiting from personal stock market trades has propelled new interest in reigning in their ability to trade or own individual stocks while in office. Dozens of lawmakers have come out in support of competing but similar bills that would limit their...

Washington Post

Members of Congress should not be allowed to trade individual stocks

Americans don’t need a degree in law or finance to understand that there’s something fishy about members of Congress being allowed to trade individual stocks. Senators and representatives receive a substantial amount of information that the public does not, including details about how U.S. companies operate and how the government scrutinizes businesses. The fact that so much congressional stock trading goes on — with thousands of stocks traded each year by members of both parties — raises legitimate questions about whether lawmakers are using their access to that information to enrich themselves, rather than to serve the public.
Bills Target Insider Trading by Members of US Congress

WASHINGTON - An effort to bar members of Congress from buying and selling stock in public companies is gaining momentum in Washington after a series of revelations that dozens of lawmakers violated financial disclosure requirements, often in ways that suggested they were profiting from advance knowledge of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
When it comes to trading stock, members of Congress need to be protected from themselves

There’s an idea floating around Congress these days that makes so much common sense that it’s kind of amazing that it’s actually getting traction. Two bills introduced last week in the Senate — one by Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri, the other by Democrat Jon Ossoff of Georgia — would force members of Congress to put their stock portfolios into blind trusts. That means that, while they’re in office, they wouldn’t know what stocks are being bought and sold on their behalf.
Members of Congress Beat the Snot Out of Markets in 2021

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been exchanged on the stock market by our elected officials in 2021 alone In just equities, Congress bought and sold nearly $290 million throughout the year. In 2021, Congress beat the market! This report shows which sectors were preferred by each party and branch, oftentimes huge trade amounts could be attributed to one or two members. Big legislative events (such as the Infrastructure Bill getting passed by the Senate) were often preceded by politicians trading in the sectors affected. There were tons of unusual trades where politicians made millions of dollars. Congress has 45 days to disclose trades to the public, sometimes they are late and you can see a list of late disclosures here! Some politicians held securities in the sectors they vocally expressed support for (such as Senators holding cryptocurrencies while drafting crypto regulations). This report highlights many of these and other unusual instances!
