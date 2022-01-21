Support grows for limiting Congress members’ ability to own stocks

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been exchanged on the stock market by our elected officials in 2021 alone In just equities, Congress bought and sold nearly $290 million throughout the year. In 2021, Congress beat the market! This report shows which sectors were preferred by each party and branch, oftentimes huge trade amounts could be attributed to one or two members. Big legislative events (such as the Infrastructure Bill getting passed by the Senate) were often preceded by politicians trading in the sectors affected. There were tons of unusual trades where politicians made millions of dollars. Congress has 45 days to disclose trades to the public, sometimes they are late and you can see a list of late disclosures here! Some politicians held securities in the sectors they vocally expressed support for (such as Senators holding cryptocurrencies while drafting crypto regulations). This report highlights many of these and other unusual instances!

