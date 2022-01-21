ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine isn’t good for your heart, World Heart Federation says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Leland Vittert, Bobby Oler
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lTJ2_0drd1TIl00

( NewsNation Now ) — If you’ve been leaning on some recent wisdom that wine may be good for the heart to ease the guilt of a glass or two at the end of a long day, the World Heart Federation has some bad news for you.

“To date, no reliable correlation has been found between moderate alcohol consumption and a lower risk of heart disease,” the WHF said on its website Thursday.

It claimed studies that purport to show a link between alcohol consumption and heart health are “based on purely observational research.”

That statement may not feel very smooth on the way down, but at least one doctor says that doesn’t mean you need to take any drastic steps. Dr. Lucy McBride, internist fellow for Bloomberg New Voices, said there is no right or wrong amount of alcohol.

“It really requires context,” McBride said on ‘On Balance with Leland Vittert.’ “And my two main questions to patients when we’re talking about alcohol and their consumption in my office are, number one, how much are you drinking? And number two, let’s talk about your relationship with alcohol.”

The National Institutes of Health found 85% of people 18 and older have had at least one alcoholic drink in a 2019 study.

It also found 14.5 million Americans older than 12 had Alcohol Use Disorder. It’s one of the reasons McBride said she was always hesitant to recommend alcohol professionally.

“If someone doesn’t drink, for example, and I knew that wine was good for them, I wouldn’t recommend starting to drink because alcohol carries other risks,” McBride said.

McBride said common sense and safety are important in any discussion about alcohol, whether it shows risks or benefits.

“I don’t tell people, ‘Never drink alcohol, because the study shows it’s not good for you.’ Alcohol is part of people’s social life and everyday life, and it’s a fine substance to use — as long as you have a relationship with it that’s appropriate.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leland Vittert
Albany Herald

No amount of alcohol is good for the heart, new report says, but critics disagree on science

In a bold move, the World Health Federation released a policy brief Thursday saying that no amount of alcohol is good for the heart. "At the World Heart Federation, we decided that it was imperative that we speak up about alcohol and the damages to health, as well as the social and economic harms, because there is an impression in the population in general, and even among health care professionals, that it is good for the heart," said Beatriz Champagne, chair of the advocacy committee that produced the report.
SCIENCE
cenlanow.com

CHRISTUS: How your weight affects your heart

CHRISTUS Health – Having excess body fat can lead to a variety of heart conditions, such as heart attacks and strokes. However, when you are in a healthy weight range, your heart works more efficiently. Implementing a heart-healthy diet and physical activity in your daily routine can make a difference in your overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Common Sense#Alcohol#Heart Health#Food Drink#Beverages#Newsnation#Whf#Bloomberg New Voices#Americans
Wyoming News

AHA News: A Healthy Thyroid Can Be Key to a Healthy Heart

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Make a list of the ABCs of heart health, from arrhythmia to Zumba classes, and you might not think to include a T – for thyroid. But the small gland that produces crucial hormones can have a big effect on the cardiovascular system. "Both an overactive thyroid and an underactive thyroid can have bad cardiac consequences," said Dr. Anne Cappola, an endocrinologist and professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia. "It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southernminn.com

Give your heart some love

In February, our minds turn to love, valentines and matters of the heart! That’s why February is American Heart Month. Take time to understand your risk for heart disease and steps you can take toward heart health. While heart disease is more common as we age, we are seeing...
HEALTH
KION News Channel 5/46

The pandemic may have created a nation of problem drinkers — and many are women

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN For many people, social drinking is a celebrated pastime. At least it was in the good old days — you know, before we began living Covid’s nightmare version of Bill Murray’s “Groundhog Day.” During the pandemic’s repetitive grind, enjoying an occasional glass of wine with the girls has been replaced by The post The pandemic may have created a nation of problem drinkers — and many are women appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

AHA News: Worried About Her Health, She Lost 163 Pounds – And Inspired Her Husband to Drop 55

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A few weeks before Thanksgiving, Ken and Morgan House of Newington, Connecticut, spent a week at one of her favorite places – Disney World. They walked to all the theme parks, went on countless rides and shared healthy meals. Every day, Morgan would smile broadly at Ken and shoot him an expression that said, "Do you even believe this?" The last...
NEWINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCTV 5

It's Your Health: Protecting the health of your heart

With Valentine's Day coming up, we look at the heart as a symbol of joy and happiness. But when it comes to our heart, it's also imperative to realize that heart disease is still the number one killer in the United States. Here's more on how to protect your own heart's health.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Science Says Pomegranates Could Help Increase Our Endurance as We Age

Pomegranates are known for their unique sweet-meets-tart flavor. Intriguing taste aside, the fruit boasts plenty of health benefits thanks to the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber packed inside. Per new research published in JAMA Network Open, pomegranates could also boost muscle endurance and metabolic health in seniors. The reason? After we consume this fruit, our microbiomes make a postbiotic called Urolithin A, which researchers out of the University of Washington say can protect against frailty and increase mitochondrial health as we age.
SCIENCE
clevelandclinic.org

How Your Diabetes Can Mask Heart Disease or a Heart Attack

It’s always a good idea to listen to your body when it comes to your health. But if you have diabetes, related nerve damage can mask the symptoms of heart disease, making it hard to hear what your body is telling you. Find out what to look for and how to be proactive about your heart health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy