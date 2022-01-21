Lewisburg mayor speaks on racial disparities, relationship with Bucknell

LEWISBURG — Racial disparity new Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez experienced growing up still exists today.

Alvarez spoke about the disparity and many other topics during a speech at Bucknell University Thursday night as part of the school’s Martin Luther King Jr. Week events. She got choked up at points discussing her family and how King’s “I Have a Dream” speech influenced her father’s journey to American citizenship from Trinidad when she was five.

She mentioned times of assimilation and not embracing diversity and equity as inclusion.

“Just go ahead and consider me a disruptor, a revolutionary, because to dream is an act of revolution,” she said. “It is to look at the status quo and say, this is not enough.”

Alvarez joked that working through immigration channels was like “a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles — a necessary nuisance.”

Growing up, her family “often joked that I was ‘the mayor,’” but her path to becoming mayor happened during Lewisburg Ice Festival after entering the chili cook-off.

“I just wanted things to get better, so I got involved,” referencing her work with Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and a desire to see Bucknell University and the borough continue working collaboratively.

“Bucknell is a big part of my journey. I was a non-traditional student,” Alvarez said. “Growing up I napped in the library. This is home.”

Alvarez said “We are a generation removed from the ‘I have a Dream’ speech and we are at a point we need to consider how that dream has happened.

“We can’t sit idly by to wait for change. With revolution there’s resistance,” Alvarez said.

Kelly Knox, professor of Theater and Dance at Bucknell University, has known Alvarez for some time, saying she admired her campaign approaches.

“I followed her campaign for mayor. I voted for her. I was so excited. I loved her platform. I was inspired hearing her speak and the way she wanted to tackle the challenges we’re facing locally in a polarized world,” Knox said, following the speech.

Speaking party politics, Alvarez said she is aware tensions exist.

“I am more comfortable knowing where someone stands rather than guess,” she said. “I have a starting point, an understanding what your beliefs are and where they come from.”

The mayor noted political differences are personal but “I don’t want to have a conversation with you unless we can talk about how that impacts us here locally.”

Alvarez said “We live in a bubble whether you’re on campus or in town. The best way to reach someone is to know why they believe what they believe. Maybe you present them with something that makes them question it.”

Unity and community can be mutually exclusive, but Alvarez said “nobody is one thing and when it comes to looking at our community, we are not one thing.”

A recurring theme around what makes Lewisburg and other communities thrive is people, she said.

“It doesn’t matter who or what you identify as, I want you to do better,” Alvarez said.

Speaking about the borough’s relationship with Bucknell, Alvarez said challenges are being faced.

“The community and university are not always aligned,” she said. “There’s the official relationship then there’s so many unofficial relationships. I think official relationships have a greater impact.”

Alvarez said Bucknell students are a huge source for economic development. “Why aren’t we engaging them?”

As a citizen, “I noticed living here for a long time, there’s a lot that needs to be done for community building within,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said she was disappointed many students still suffer similar problems as she did and noted how life is different for people of color in Central Pennsylvania. She said people with different skin color in the area usually were in relation to either Bucknell or Allenwood Federal Penitentiary.

She said people of color on campus reflecting academic life “garner a certain amount of respect,” but ties to Allenwood were correlated as employment or incarceration to other people.

Speaking further on community building, Alvarez said she believed not living in town or on campus means people will not think about downtown. “I’d like to see more collaboration throughout our community so that it’s not a competition. As bonds get deeper I think it’ll be easier to get more people involved.”

Strengthening relationships between Lewisburg and Bucknell University, she hinted was a win-win for both.

Bucknell will next host a Gospel Sing with the Rev. Karlos Nichols from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Rooke Chapel’s Main Sanctuary as part of its Martin Luther King Jr. Week. A full schedule of events can be found online at bucknell.edu.