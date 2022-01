Kiefer Sutherland knows what you’re thinking. “Actors doing music? I know the stigma!” But he’s been quietly building up a discography over the past couple of years, and this week, he releases his third LP, Bloor Street. He’s not new to music, having played guitar for most of his life: “I played violin from the time I was four. But by the time I was seven, I really wanted a guitar. And my mom said, ‘If you play the violin until you’re ten, I’ll get your guitar.’ And she was true to her word and got me a guitar. And I never played the violin again.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO