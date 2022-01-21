ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

By Tom Wachs
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBitter cold on Friday morning with temperatures in the...

www.fox6now.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Lows In The Upper Teens, Possible Snow Showers Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Increasing clouds, breezy and cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens with a chance for light snow and flurries after midnight. Light accumulations will be possible. Mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers are likely Saturday evening through the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows in the mid-teens. One to three inches of snowfall is in the forecast, with isolated higher totals possible. Travel impacts due to slippery roads will be possible on Saturday night. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 20s. Scattered snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday. Turning colder starting Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s into Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight light snow showers. Turning breezy, southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Low 17°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow in the morning. Breezy west wind gusting to 30 mph. High 27°. SUNDAY: A chance for morning snow, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 22. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Weather Webcast
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold End To The Workweek, With A Winter Weather Advisory In Place For The Lower Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a cold end to the workweek in central Maryland, and even a slight wind made it feel much colder than the thermometer reading. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 20s all day, and it felt like the single digits as we woke up this morning. The cold continues, and some folks on the Eastern Shore will deal with accumulating snow on Friday night. Wind chills will fall into the single digits once again — however, we did not issue a WJZ Alert Day for Saturday, simply because kids will not be waiting at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Odds Favoring Colder, Snowier Winter This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Temperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it’s the second weak La Niña year in a row. The seasonal temperature outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed “equal chances” for above-, near-, and below-normal temperatures through February. But when back-to-back La Niña winters occur, the second winter is more often than not colder and wetter than normal. February Temperature Outlook (Credit: CBS) There isn’t a strong sign of prolonged deep freeze or an extended warmup. Instead, what is more likely to occur for the rest of winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Illinois, 1-3 Inches Of Snow Possible

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two weather systems will bring accumulating snow to the Chicago area over the weekend. Winter weather advisories are posted for the entire area. The first system arrives Saturday night but will clear out by Sunday morning. However, there will be continuing lake effect snow in Northwest Idiana. A second system will arrive Monday morning. Light accumulating snow will begin around 10 p.m. to midnight Saturday and will continue through 6 a.m. Expect 2 to 4 inches. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Sunday will bring light snow showers very early and then partial clearing. High temperatures will reach 22 degrees. Round two of snow will arrive Monday morning and brings additional light accumulation during the Monday morning commute. Amounts will likely be in the 1 inch to 3 inch range.
CHICAGO, IL
Weather
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered Showers Ahead Of Cooler Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The atmosphere remains moist ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida this Saturday. Lots of clouds throughout the day with a few showers later Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday’s afternoon highs will top the mid and upper 70s. By Sunday the rain chance will drop to a minimum along with the humidity as South Florida will enjoy drier air with more sunshine. Also, comfortable temperatures expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 70s Sunday evening will be cooling down quickly as a north wind drives chilly air southward through the Sunshine State. Temperatures in South Florida are expected to tumble to 50 degrees along the coast and 40s for inland cities by Monday morning. Monday’s high temperatures will stay cool, in the low 70s. This chilly blast only lasts for a day because temperatures will jump up to near 80 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, a new low-pressure system will form over the Gulf of Mexico and this will bring another round of rainfall to South Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier air with sunny skies return to South Florida, once again, by the end of the week.
MIAMI, FL

