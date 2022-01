Leicester City’s James Justin revealed his delight after his first start in almost a year.The defender returned to the Foxes’ XI against Brighton on Sunday for the first time since February 2021 when he suffered a serious knee injury against the Seagulls in the FA Cup.Danny Welbeck’s late leveller stopped it being a winning return and earned the visitors a 1-1 draw after Patson Daka’s second-half opener.But right-back Justin was pleased to have taken another step in his comeback – having come on as a second-half substitute in last week’s late 3-2 defeat to Tottenham.“Obviously it’s been 11 months and...

SOCCER ・ 11 HOURS AGO