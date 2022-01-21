ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Multiple people displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ix0E_0drcyxac00

Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire in southeast Fresno Thursday night.

The Fresno Fire Department says it happened at a home near Barton and Huntington.

Two units were involved and officials say the units are connected. The fire started in the main home and crews were able to protect the one in the back.

A power line was knocked down due to the fire.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire. They believe seven or eight people total were displaced.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy