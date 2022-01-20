ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Dining gets Personal at Muse by Tom Aikens

elitetraveler.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not often that a greatly admired chef will invite you into his house, seat you at a counter overlooking his kitchen, cook and plate up at arm’s length in front of you, then talk you through the intricacies of the dish he’s personally served you. But that’s exactly what...

elitetraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Restaurant Week returns with in-person, takeout dining

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week will return for its sixth year in 2022 with both in-person and takeout options available. The nine-day celebration of the area's award-winning culinary scene will be held from January 28–February 5, 2022, with options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Grub Street

Dining and Dashing

So how do you enjoy a lavish feast from the south of India while dining indoors (because at Semma there’s a “hospital-quality air-filter system” but currently no outdoor dining) during the great Omicron spike with your KN95 mask firmly affixed to your face?. “You don’t, Dad,” said...
RESTAURANTS
elitetraveler.com

Two Michelin Star A.Wong Set to Launch New Menu

London’s A.Wong, the first and only Chinese restaurant in the UK to hold two Michelin stars, is launching a new evening menu to coincide with the beginning of Chinese New Year 2022 and the Year of the Tiger. Debuting on Tuesday, February 1, A.Wong’s new menu is set to...
RESTAURANTS
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink Reopens With A Refreshed Look, Serving Genuine Cuisine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schwartz is happy to be back in his newly revamped kitchen at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink in the Miami Design District. His popular eatery of 15 years, recently underwent a 4-month major remodel. “It was a total redo. It turned into really a much bigger scope than we had imagined, but it needed it,” Schwartz told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. Michael’s Genuine was one of the first restaurants to open in the once sleepy undiscovered neighborhood of what is now the Miami Design District, which has become home to haute cuisine, fancy furniture and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joël Robuchon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin#Dining In#Art#Food Drink#Georgian#New London Restaurant
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Dining with death: Italian anti-vaxxers are PAYING $160 for dinner and wine with COVID-positive people so they can catch coronavirus and avoid getting the shot

Italian anti-vaxxers are paying £110 to have dinner and wine with Covid-positive people so that they can catch coronavirus and avoid getting jabbed. A new vaccine mandate in Italy requires anyone over the age of 50 to be vaccinated from February 1. The unvaccinated risk paying a large fine or losing their jobs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Insider

How to ripen green bananas fast

There are three easy ways to ripen bananas. For the fastest results, store them in a brown paper bag. You can also bunch them together or add an apple to the mix.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy