ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Valanciunas, Hart lead Pelicans past Knicks, 102-91

By JEFFREY BERNSTEIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoyRf_0drcyqPX00
1 of 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Alvarado felt right at home back in New York, where the Knicks had another rough night in front of their fans.

Alvarado had a big game not far from his Brooklyn home and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Knicks 102-91 on Thursday night.

“Words can’t really describe how I felt. It is just an amazing feeling,” said Alvarado, who finished with 13 points, four assists and four steals.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Hart added 17 points, Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham each had 15 and Herbert Jones scored 11.

RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson each scored 17 for the Knicks, with Robinson adding 15 rebounds.

New Orleans only led 46-42 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 32-12 run, which culminated with Hart making three free throws with 3:52 left in the third quarter.

The boos, which had been raining down on the Knicks throughout the game, intensified during that stretch.

“It was really like 6 on 5 out there because they were frustrated and missing shots. The crowd was frustrated so they were booing them and giving us fuel,” Hart said. “Usually on the road, the only guys you have are those in our locker room. I’m not saying the fans were on our side, but they weren’t on their side either.”

Alvarado had some on his side, with teammates paying for tickets for his family. Ingram gave his jersey to one of Alvarado’s younger brothers after the game.

“When I saw the fans start coming and people that I know and how much they were showing me love, I felt like it was one of those nights,” Alvarado said.

The Pelicans led 81-57 heading to the fourth and went ahead by a game-high 25 points on Graham’s step-back jumper with 10:37 remaining.

The Knicks’ reserves made it look close. Quentin Grimes’ 3-pointer with 36 seconds left brought the Knicks within nine before Hart’s layup ended the scoring.

The Pelicans led 27-17 after the first quarter. Grimes’ 3-pointer opened the second quarter after the Knicks had gone 0 for 6 from long range in the first.

The Pelicans extended their lead to 33-20 on Alvarado’s bucket early in the second. However, Barrett’s 3-pointer with 2:13 left in the half capped a 17-4 stretch as New York pulled into a 37-all tie.

Jones’ dunk put the Pelicans back in the lead at the half.

The teams combined to shoot 18.5% (5 of 27) from 3-point range in the first half, but the Pelicans shot 50% from the field while the Knicks were an abysmal 34.2% (13 of 38).

Immanuel Quickley scored 14 points, while Grimes and Alec Burks each had 13 for the Knicks.

Leading scorer Julius Randle shot just 1 of 9 from the field and scored four points in New York’s third home loss in four days.

“When things aren’t going our way Julius is going to take a lot of the blame,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But, it’s a team game and we have to get out of it as a team. It wasn’t one particular play or incident. Things just weren’t going our way.”

TIP-INS:

Pelicans: Ingram moved within one made field goal of Ryan Anderson for fifth place on the Pelicans’ career list. Ingram now has 1,314, while Anderson made 1,315.

Knicks: Cam Reddish, acquired via trade by New York last week, has yet to make his debut due to a sprained right ankle. … Ryan Arcidiacono, who joined the team in early January, also has yet to play for the team due to a sprained left ankle.

DIDN’T GET ANY BETTER

When the Knicks beat the Pelicans 123-117 in their first meeting of the season on Oct. 30, it represented the high point of New York’s season thus far. The wire-to-wire victory boosted the Knicks’s record to 5-1 and a season-high .833 winning percentage. They lost their next two games and have gone 17-23 since.

FIT TO BE TIED

Entering Thursday’s game, the all-time series between the Knicks and Pelicans was deadlocked at 20-20, while the teams were knotted at 10-10 in both New York and New Orleans.

Pelicans: New Orleans hosts Indiana on Monday.

Knicks: New York hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NY Knicks: 2 different trades that bring Jalen Brunson to NY

As I recently reported, the NY Knicks have done some homework on Dallas Mavericks’ Point Guard, Jalen Brunson. According to Marc Berman of The NY Post, the front office wants him “BAD”. But according to some other reports, the former Villanova standout is looking for an extension...
NBA
FanSided

New York Knicks: 4 players to target at the trade deadline

Four players that the New York Knicks should target ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The New York Knicks, through the first 46 games of the season, are just 22-24. After the success that they experienced last season, you can’t describe the team’s first half of the season as nothing short of a disappointment.
NBA
FanSided

Reacting to H.H’s ridiculous potential NY Knicks trade article

As we know, I enjoy finding hypothetical trades involving the NY Knicks online and ripping them apart, but it’s been quite a while since I had to aim my crosshairs at another FanSided site. Today’s target is the Boston Celtics page, Hardwood Houdini. What maybe makes this trade...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
ESPN

Julius Randle, the New York Knicks and the burden of expectations

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN had just played host to one of the season's most thrilling comebacks. It was Jan. 6, and New York Knicks fans had witnessed a ridiculous buzzer-beating bank shot 3-pointer by RJ Barrett that capped a 24-point rally and win against the Boston Celtics. It was the Knicks'...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Features Josh Hart To L.A.

The New Orleans Pelicans started the 2021-22 NBA season 3-16. Not exactly ideal for a young, up-and-coming team hoping to improve every season. Since then, however, they’ve been playing some solid basketball, now sitting at 16-28. Zion Williamson hasn’t touched the court this season, and while that definitely affects...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Ryan Arcidiacono
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Cam Reddish
NBA Analysis Network

Time For Knicks To Re-Consider Julius Randle As Cornerstone?

New York City is always a very energetic place and there are always people celebrating something, but last NBA season, there was a lot to celebrate in New York because of the Knicks success. Not only did the Knicks make the playoffs for the first-time since 2013, but they claimed...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans Past Knicks#Ap#The New Orleans Pelicans#Devonte Graham
thebirdwrites.com

Brandon Ingram looks to lead underdog Pelicans against Knicks

The New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks are both entering tonight’s matchup on two-game losing streaks. For the Pelicans, the issue is simply that they can’t find a way to beat Eastern Conference teams on the road. They’re now 1-8 in such games, after falling to the Celtics on MLK Day. Although New Orleans will head home after tonight, three of the next six contests include matchups in Philadelphia, Cleveland and Detroit.
NBA
Finger Lakes Times

Julius Randle, Knicks starters struggle in loss to Pelicans

NEW YORK — It was the same old story for the Knicks Thursday night:. The starters were brutal, and it took the bench to make it a game. Julius Randle, Kemba Walker and company ran up a deficit that got to 24 points early in the fourth quarter. A lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes turned in a spirited performance to cut the lead to 10 twice, but it was too little too late in a 102-91 loss to the Pelicans.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
geneseorepublic.com

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) travel to Madison Square Garden Thursday to take on the New York Knicks (22-23). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pelicans vs. Knicks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Knicks are coming...
NBA
texasguardian.com

Pelicans run past Knicks to snap road losing streak

Jonas Valanciunas totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans led most of the way, pulled away in the third quarter and snapped a five-game road losing streak with a 102-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Valanciunas posted his 31st double-double to help...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

730K+
Followers
378K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy