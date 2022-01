Rainbow Six Extraction started life as an incredibly popular limited-time game mode for its PvP predecessor, Rainbow Six Siege. Following the positive reception, Ubisoft opted to turn the mode into its own full-fledged game, giving players a chance to step into the boots of their favorite Operator once more and take on the Archaean alien threat. Much like Siege, Extraction offers up some compelling tactical shooter action that can be booted up for a quick 20-minute blast with some friends, or for hours at a time as you grind out XP to level up your Operators. However, also like Siege, Extraction flails a little when you’re not playing with others.

