Pokémon Legends Arceus is hitting store shelves later this month. And with that, fans are on the lookout for any updates—official or rumors—that might come our way before the game is officially released. Many details have yet to surface about the Sinnoh origin story. So far, we’ve seen a mix of updates and trailers showing Hisuian forms, a new battle system, and potentially a change to the evolutions mechanic. Now, a new leak suggests that we might see some interesting changes coming for the titular legendary Pokémon, Arceus.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO