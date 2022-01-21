ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

FBI and Calhoun County Sheriff Identify Student After Threat Toward School Made on Yik Yak

By Jim Evancho
 1 day ago
At approximately 5:00 pm the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible violent school threat in White Plaines. A juvenile, name is withheld due to age, made posts via the app Yik Yak that a shooting was imminent tomorrow.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Investigators immediately initiated an investigation into the source of the messages and ultimately requested assistance from the F.B.I. to locate the individual.

According to Google, Yik Yak is an app that, “Is a social media platform that allows users to post anonymous messages, a so-called yak, in text-based format. Every user that is within a five-mile radius of the person that sent the message can then see and react to it.”

There were two separate messages that were released by the juvenile: the first one stated “I’m shooting up the school tomorrow. None of you guys know who it will be. Have good games B-Ball games tonight” which was then followed up by “It was a fun 18 years. See you all in the next life :).”

Investigators were able to quickly identify the juveniles account and identity. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm that there is not real threat, and the case has been turned over to the jurisdiction of the juvenile court.

Here is the official release by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office:

“Approximately 5:00pm, we received a picture where someone used the Yik Yak app to make a threat towards a school. An investigation was began immediately, and we have identified the juvenile responsible. There is not a threat to any school. The individual will be dealt with in juvenile court which will be confidential according to law.

Just because an app claims you can post anonymously doesn’t mean it’s true. Actually, there is no such thing in the digital world.

The Sheriff’s Office also partnered with the FBI to get electronic evidence in this case. Threats to a school is taken seriously and is a felony.”

Calhoun County Journal

Homicide in Anniston Night Club

On Saturday, January 16, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am the Anniston Police Department dispatched officers to a night club in the 1800 block of South Quintard Ave (Pure Nightclub) to investigate a report of people shot. The initial complaint stated that a patron and a security guard were victims of shooting at the club. Upon arrival they located a female victim lying on the ground inside the business. First responders provided immediate medical aid and the victim was transported to NEARMC where she succumbed to her injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Removing the Blindfold: A Human Trafficking Information and Resource Event in Oxford

We have a great event planned “Removing the Blindfold: Human Trafficking Information and Resource Event”. It’s January 20th from 9-1p at the Oxford Civic Center. Come check out the different booths filled with great information about Human Trafficking, mental health, substance abuse and much more! Stop by and listen to our speakers from Homeland Security and Survivor that will give you some great insight.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Traffic Stop Nets Handguns, Drugs, and Cash

Per the Anniston Police Department last night, a B Shift supervisor made a traffic stop on the 431 bypass. The occupants of the vehicle were two 22yr old males from TN. During a search of the vehicle the items pictured below were found. Two handguns, $1483, 1/2lb of meth, 18 assorted controlled substance pills, and an unknown blue powder.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Crime Stats 01/03/22 to 01/09/22

Below are the stats for APD for the week of 01/03/22 to 01/09/22:. Anniston Officers answered a total of 825 calls for service. Miscellaneous (minor) Incident Reports taken – 41 Felony Arrests – 11 Misdemeanor Arrests – 21 Traffic Accidents – 18 Traffic Stops/Citations – 233/59...
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

