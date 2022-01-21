FBI and Calhoun County Sheriff Identify Student After Threat Toward School Made on Yik Yak

At approximately 5:00 pm the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible violent school threat in White Plaines. A juvenile, name is withheld due to age, made posts via the app Yik Yak that a shooting was imminent tomorrow.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Investigators immediately initiated an investigation into the source of the messages and ultimately requested assistance from the F.B.I. to locate the individual.

According to Google, Yik Yak is an app that, “Is a social media platform that allows users to post anonymous messages, a so-called yak, in text-based format. Every user that is within a five-mile radius of the person that sent the message can then see and react to it.”

There were two separate messages that were released by the juvenile: the first one stated “I’m shooting up the school tomorrow. None of you guys know who it will be. Have good games B-Ball games tonight” which was then followed up by “It was a fun 18 years. See you all in the next life :).”

Investigators were able to quickly identify the juveniles account and identity. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm that there is not real threat, and the case has been turned over to the jurisdiction of the juvenile court.

Here is the official release by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: