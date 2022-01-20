ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

Lam Research opens new Sherwood manufacturing facility

By Ray Pitz
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
New site will eventually create 300 new jobs in 45,000-square-foot facility

Lam Research, one of the largest suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the world and Tualatin's largest private employer, recently opened a new facility in neighboring Sherwood.

The firm's 45,000-square-foot site, located in the new Cipole Industrial Park on the north side of Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road, between Cipole Road and Wildrose Place, opened on schedule last month. The Sherwood facility will build chips needed to power advanced electronic devices.

"We are actively hiring and remain on-track to create 300 new jobs and career opportunities for residents of Sherwood and the surrounding communities," Brad Brougher, Lam's managing director of manufacturing, wrote in an email to Pamplin Media Group. "The Sherwood facility is an expansion of our manufacturing operations in Tualatin, which gives us the capability to transition personnel and support between Sherwood and Tualatin as needed."

The 600,000-square-foot operation in Tualatin, with a campus that spreads across 50 acres, remains the Fremont, California-headquartered company's largest facility in Oregon.

Brougher said Lam began hiring and training workers for the Sherwood facility before it opened.

"New members started their training program at Lam's nearby site in Tualatin … until the new manufacturing building opened in Sherwood. Lam's multi-week paid training program enables workers to develop the highly sought-after skills that are necessary to pursue a career in the semiconductor industry," he said.

Brougher said the new site will enhance the company's ability to meet customer demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

"We are pleased to have a second manufacturing facility in Oregon, and we value the partnership of our construction partners and the city of Sherwood in working with us on the expansion," he said.

Sherwood officials are glad to have Lam Research now located near Southwest 124th Avenue, in the same area where Sherwood is expanding its industrial sector.

"The city of Sherwood worked in close partnership with Lam Research to assist them to open their new expanded advanced/tech manufacturing facility in Sherwood," said Bruce Coleman, Sherwood economic development manager. "Economic development is a high priority for the City Council, and we are excited that Lam Research chose Sherwood for their expansion."

Tualatin is also moving forward with a push to add more industrial and manufacturing businesses along the east side of 124th Avenue. One of the main points of that effort is a 108,000-square-foot, disaster-proof Portland General Electric operations center.

