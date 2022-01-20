Early preview of Jags' 2022 NFL Draft picks

With the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl coming up, it’s officially draft season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who didn’t make the postseason after a disappointing 3-14 record. That has led the team on a coaching search for the second consecutive season, and once that’s wrapped up (and potentially a general manager change), it will be time to focus on the draft.

The next head coach will have 12 draft picks to utilize in April and could make the roster drastically better, which is a reason why the job could appeal to some. The reason for that is because the Jags were active in trading several players this season and last, and although it could be argued that they didn’t get the best value, those transactions are now official.

Here is an early look at the selections the Jags have at the moment, according to Tankathon.

Round 1: Selection No. 1

Round 2: Selection No. 33

Round 3: Selection No. 65

Round 3: Selection No. 70 (from Panthers in C.J. Henderson trade)

Round 4: Selection No. 102

Round 5: Selection No. 155 (from Vikings in Yannick Ngakoue trade)

Round 6: Selection No. 179

Round 6: Selection No. 187

Round 6: Selection No. 197

Round 6: Selection No. 198 (from Steelers in Joe Schobert trade)

Round 7: Selection No. 219

Round 7: Selection No. 232 (from Ravens in Josh Oliver trade)

Of the Jags’ selections, four are in the top-70, which allows them to potentially land four starters. That’s huge for the next staff as the Jags’ roster needs a lot of work and has holes along the offensive line, at receiver, running back, tight end, and on the defensive edge, too, to name a few.

After the first three rounds, they have eight picks and those picks could be utilized to help the team in terms of depth and competition. And if they can find an impact player or two in the process of Day 3 and in undrafted free agency, 2022 could turn out way better than 2021 did.