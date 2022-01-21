ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vodafone Turkey Selects Amdocs to Transform and Automate Testing Activity

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmdocs announced it has been selected by Vodafone Turkey to transform and automate the operator’s testing activity in line with Vodafone’s group-wide Tech 2025 modernisation journey. The three-year deal for end-to-end quality engineering services will enable Vodafone Turkey to create a next-generation quality engineering organisation by...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Mavenir Claims Converged 5G Packet Core can Reduce TCO by Up to 36%

Mavenir has released an in-depth study, with Monica Paolini at Senza Fili, highlighting how accelerating the move to a Converged 5G Core (5GC) can reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by up to 36%. The study concludes that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can save by moving to a cloud-native Converged...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

BT Selects Rackspace for Hybrid Cloud Services

BT and Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, this week announced a partnership agreement to transform BT’s multinational customers’ cloud services. Under the terms of the agreement, BT hybrid cloud services will be based on Rackspace Technology’s cutting-edge solutions, which the company will deploy in...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Coalesce exits stealth on a mission to automate data transformation

Data transformation startup Coalesce Automation Inc. emerged from stealth mode today, bidding to solve what it says is the chief bottleneck in the data analytics supply chain. The company has just announced the launch of its Coalesce Data Transformation platform along with a $5.92 million seed funding round led by 11.2 Capital and GreatPoint Ventures, and is now aiming to “revolutionize” the data transformation space. Coalesce says its platform aims to simplify the arduous process of modeling, cleansing, governing and documenting data so enterprises can access and analyze their information more easily.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Xerox Selects Oracle Cloud to Support Industrial IoT, 3D Printing & AR

Oracle announced that Xerox, a company continually redefining the workplace experience, selected Oracle Cloud to support the launch of new businesses aiming to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems at massive scale. With Oracle Cloud solutions, Xerox is bringing new technologies to market focused on 3D printing...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodafone Turkey#Automate#Automation#Cem#Amdocs Global Services
thefastmode.com

Vodafone, Samsung Turn On First 5G OpenRAN Site in the UK

Vodafone UK this week announced that it has switched on the UK’s first 5G OpenRAN. The site in Bath is the first of 2,500 5G and 4G OpenRAN sites that Vodafone has committed to, and a major step in supporting the Government’s ambition to accelerate the development of the OpenRAN ecosystem. Last month, the UK Government and telecoms operators announced shared ambitions to expand support for the OpenRAN ecosystem. Vodafone has championed the OpenRAN ecosystem since its conception in 2016 and is actively using OpenRAN across many parts of the UK.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Telenor Selects AWS for its 5G Core Transformation and New 5G and Edge Services

Telenor signs a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to help expand its 5G core transformation and deliver new 5G and edge services to professional customers worldwide, which will increase data speed and reduce latency. As part of the agreement, Telenor and AWS will invest in joint go-to-market activities in select...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

WCI Technologies Partner with DISH to Market 5G Services to Enterprises

WCI Technologies recently announced a partnership with DISH Wireless to market 5G services to enterprises. This collaboration expands upon a longstanding business relationship between WCI and DISH. WCI will sell, market and deliver systems integration services to enterprise customers while DISH provides access to its deep portfolio of licensed spectrum, RF design capabilities and 5G deployment expertise. The venture will target enterprise customers across oil and gas, health care, mining and other industries.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Sivers' Future Subsidiary MixComm to Develop 5G mmWave Solutions

Sivers Semiconductors this week announces that the company’s future subsidiary MixComm has entered a partnership with Advanced Microsystems Technologies, a division of Sanmina, to productize its 5G wireless infrastructure solutions. The division will provide design, packaging, assembly, and testing services that integrate MixComm’s low power and beam forming chips...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thefastmode.com

Telia Carrier Rebrands as Arelion

Telia Carrier on Thursday unveiled its new brand, Arelion, reinforcing its goal to provide premium global connectivity services to the world's largest operators, content providers and enterprises. Arelion is the world's best-connected network spanning Europe, North America, and Asia, with more than 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Slow uptake for 5G SA Reduces Mobile Core Network Growth, says Dell’Oro Group

The slow uptake of 5G Standalone networks reduces Mobile Core Network (MCN) growth. Worldwide MCN 5-year growth is forecasted at a 3 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), according to a newly published forecast report by Dell’Oro Group. “The cumulative revenue forecast for the period 2022 to 2026 is...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

ice Norway Selects TEOCO’s 5G Network Planning Solution

TEOCO on Wednesday announced that ice, the Norwegian mobile operator, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its subscribers. This contract extension builds on TEOCO and ice’s existing relationship which has seen TEOCO offer LTE planning solutions to the operator since 2014. The...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Satori Partners with AWS for DataSecOps Implementation

Satori, creator of the first DataSecOps platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, released annual growth metrics revealing a rapidly expanding user base and soaring data store query volumes, accompanied by a steady increase in brand visibility, and a new, official partnership with Amazon Web Services. These milestones come less...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vodafone, Qualcomm & Thales Demo Integrated SIM (iSIM)

Vodafone, Qualcomm Technologies and Thales have jointly presented a working smartphone with iSIM (based on the GSMA specification ieUICC) - a new technology in which the function of the SIM card is integrated into the main processor of the device. This milestone paves the way for the commercialization of the...
CELL PHONES
Clearfield Progress

SPJST Selects Equisoft's Policy Administration Platform to Drive Digital Transformation

Consolidating all its lines of business on a cloud-based policy administration system integrated with advanced digital tools, SPJST will gain operational efficiencies and enhance both agent and member experiences. PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth...
BUSINESS
devops.com

Testlio Adds Fuzz Testing to Automate Testing Platform

Testlio announced today it is adding fuzz testing capability to its application testing platform; Testlio is used by IT organizations to manage application testing teams consisting of internal employees and external contractors vetted by Testlio. Fuzz testing describes the combination of automated and manual testing IT organizations use to improve...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

DriveNets, ITOCHU Partner to Transform Service Providers’ Networks in Japan

DriveNets on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions to help service providers in Japan leverage the cloud architecture to accelerate growth and realize operational efficiencies, by disaggregating their networks and deploying cloud-native solution. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is joining DriveNets’ Partner Program, and will integrate DriveNets Network Cloud solution at...
BUSINESS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Test automation as a force multiplier in government

Most projects conducted at federal agencies are traditionally complex, lengthy and resource-intensive. In the past, software releases occurred every six months, but now, in the digital transformation era, these releases are happening on a monthly basis. This puts additional pressure on federal agencies that are faced with persistent cyberattacks and compliance requirements. Even a minor update to their software can bring operations to a standstill, putting a heavy burden on teams to minimize risks as they release new software. As the public sector continues to migrate to the cloud, these organizations face various new challenges around how to be effective at handling test automation. Today, developers are spending an incredible amount of time on manual testing software for applications, a critical task to avoid bugs and security flaws, but which should also be quick and painless. Manual testing can be very costly to an organization. On average, many organizations spend more than $9 million per year on manual testing, and those numbers are even higher in the federal government. This also cascades into significant delays in product releases and, ultimately, provides for a less-than-optimal user experience. Commercially, these issues are receiving the necessary attention they require. The federal government, unfortunately, can be several cycles behind the commercial space when it comes to automating software testing.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Apteco, Syniverse Collaborate to Offer WhatsApp Business Platform

Apteco announced it is working with Syniverse to offer the WhatsApp Business platform to businesses in Europe and beyond. This partnership enables enterprises to use the WhatsApp Business API as an integrated channel for the orchestration and personalization of messages customers opt in to receive. WhatsApp is the leading rich...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

LogRhythm, SecLytics Partner to Streamline Operations for SOC Teams

LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs) has partnered with SecLytics, a leader in predictive threat intelligence, to transform the security posture and streamline operations for security operations center(SOC) teams in the Middle East. LogRhythm and SecLytics will work hand-in-hand to provide enhanced threat intelligence capabilities and high-performance analytics, to mitigate new and evolving risks in the region.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Moving Towards a Virtualised, Open and Automated Network Featured

The networks of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are becoming more dynamic in line with the requirements of constant change in network parameters and configurations to meet customer expectations. Today, the ultimate goal of CSPs is to become digital service providers (DSPs), exposing their network to on-demand consumable services: flexible, fast to provision and manage, with tailored quality of service and service level agreements that deliver on the promise of 5G with enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low latency and massive machine-type communications.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy