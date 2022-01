LE GRAND — What does a woman from Iowa and mountain climbing over 25 miles have in common? Ask Jen Loeb who has just finished climbing the last of “The Seven Summits.”. “The Seven Summits” are the highest mountains of each of the seven traditional continents. The combined height of the seven mountains is 133,413 feet or just more than 25 miles. Climbing to the summit of all of them is regarded as a mountaineering challenge, first achieved in 1985 by Richard Bass. Why would a woman from mountain-less Iowa take on these climbing challenges? Find out when Loeb visits the Le Grand Pioneer Heritage Library at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 to talk about her experiences.

LE GRAND, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO