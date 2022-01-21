Strong shooting night carries Mean Green in conference win

Mardrez McBride pulled up and buried a 3-pointer less than a minute into North Texas’ game against Charlotte on Thursday.

The senior guard was just getting started. McBride hit another and then another before three minutes had rolled off the clock.

That run was a sign of what was to come from UNT in a 65-51 win over the 49ers at the Super Pit. The Mean Green drilled 11 shots from deep on the night and cruised to their fourth straight win in commanding fashion.

UNT (12-4, 5-1 Conference USA) has dominated games defensively for most of the season and had plenty of outings where it heated up from deep. The Mean Green hit 13 shots from 3-point range in a loss to Miami earlier in the year but needed 28 attempts to get there.

UNT took just 22 shots from 3-point range against Charlotte (9-7, 2-2).

“We feed off each other,” McBride said. “Everyone wants to see each other do well. When one guy is making shots, it turns everyone else up as well.”

UNT coach Grant McCasland credited the Mean Green’s hot shooting largely to having the right players taking shots within the context of their offense.

“I attribute the way we shot it from deep to putting it in the paint first,” McCasland said. “We did a good job of getting 3s off paint touches.”

McBride went 5-for-8 from deep on his way to scoring 15 points. Fellow guard Tylor Perry picked up where McBride left off and helped UNT pull away late.

Perry buried five shots from beyond the arc as well on 5-of-7 shooting and scored a game-high 17 points.

Rubin Jones added the final 3-pointer for the Mean Green, who had only four players attempt a shot from deep until Matthew Stone missed a 3-pointer after coming in late in the second half.

“I am confident in anyone on our team to shoot,” Perry said. “With how Drez started, it opens up the rest of us. It was big for him to start out the way he did to get us going.”

Charlotte couldn’t keep up while struggling against UNT’s defense.

The Mean Green limited Jahmir Young, one of the top offensive players in C-USA, to 10 points. The junior guard came into the night as C-USA’s second-leading scorer with an average of 20.2 points per game. Senior guard Austin Butler led Charlotte with 14 points.

“It starts with JJ Murray,” McCasland said of UNT’s plan to limit Young, which began with the senior guard. “You also have to have bodies on him.”

UNT’s defense was critical when it fought its way to a 22-20 halftime lead following its lowest scoring first half of the season.

The Mean Green looked like they’d blow past 22 points after they ran out to a 12-1 lead. UNT hit four of its first five shots from deep behind McBride.

Charlotte struggled to get anything going against UNT and didn’t hit its first shot from the field until Butler connected on a three at the 14:06 mark to spark a 9-0 run. UNT and Charlotte were locked in a one-possession game the rest of the half.

The Mean Green cooled off significantly after their early run and hit just one of their last 10 attempts from deep in the first half.

“Charlotte was fantastic in the first half of protecting the paint,” McCasland said. “Once we made some 3s early, we fell in love with shooting perimeter shots and didn’t put enough pressure on the rim. That was a credit to them. We had a hard time getting to the paint.”

UNT made the adjustment in the second half and hit all but one of its seven attempts from deep in one of its more effective nights shooting the ball from 3-point range.

The Mean Green quickly pulled away after they caught fire shooting the ball from deep in the second half, a run McCasland and his players attributed in part to an electric atmosphere in front of 3,759 fans.

UNT gave those fans something to cheer about when they put on one of their better shooting performances from deep this season.

“Drez was huge for us early,” McCasland said.

UNT had a bit of a dry spell but found its touch from deep again in plenty of time to cruise to the win.