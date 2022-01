An article from Elon University Professor of Music Thomas Erdmann was published in the January 2022 issue of The International Trumpet Guild Journal. The article, “It’s About the Feel First: Tanya Darby,” is about jazz trumpeter and lead trumpet in a big band specialist, Tanya Darby. She has played lead with the Count Basie Orchestra, Paquito D’Rivera and the United Nations Orchestra, Rufus Reid Large Ensemble, the George Gruntz Jazz Band, the Roy Hargrove Big Band, Jimmy Heath’s Queens Jazz Orchestra and the Manhattan Jazz Orchestra, to list just a few. Additionally, she is a former member of Michel Camilo Big Band, the DIVA Jazz Orchestra and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra.

ELON, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO