Agriculture

France to cull over one million birds to fight avian flu

INS News
 2 days ago

Ducks, chickens and turkeys are being culled...

insnews.org

The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

French Authorities Order Killing of 2.5 Million Poultry Over Bird Flu

PARIS (Reuters) - The French farming ministry on Thursday said that a total of 2.5 million birds needed to be killed as the southwest of the country faces several outbreaks of bird flu. Around 1.2 million animals have already been culled, the ministry said, adding that an additional 1.3 million...
AGRICULTURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

U.S. finds more avian flu cases in wild birds, identifies strain

CHICAGO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported two more cases of highly pathogenic avian flu in wild birds on Tuesday, raising risks for potential infections in poultry. The USDA on Friday reported the nation’s first case of a Eurasian H5 type of the virus since 2016 and on...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

US reports avian influenza cases in wild birds

The US Department of Agriculture USDA) reported two more cases of highly pathogenic avian flu in wild birds on Tuesday, raising risks for potential infections in poultry, reported Reuters. The USDA on Friday reported the nation's first case of a Eurasian H5 type of the virus since 2016 and on...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Farm filmed dumping thousands of chickens killed in bird flu outbreak in open-air skips

Thousands of hens killed in the UK’s largest ever bird flu outbreak were poured into open-air skips for disposal in what was described as “an absolutely horrendous sight”.Critics of factory farming have predicted the disease will become more frequent and potentially mutate.It comes after a “very rare” case of bird flu was detected in a person in the UK, and the public was urged not to touch sick or dead birds.Animal welfare campaigners said the disposal, although necessary, involved leaving possibly infected birds in the open air, risking viruses spreading to the surrounding area.The footage, taken three days before...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu: NI avian flu surveillance zones to be lifted

The last two remaining avian influenza surveillance zones in Northern Ireland will be lifted this weekend. Since the disease was first confirmed in December, five outbreaks have been detected. More than 86,000 birds have had to be culled across four commercial sites, and in one backyard flock. The Department of...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

First Person in UK Contracts Bird flu

UK officials have confirmed that someone in the southwest of England has caught the bird flu that has been terrorizing bird populations. He is currently self-isolating to prevent spreading it to others. A person contracting bird flu is incredibly rare but can happen if they have prolonged close contact with...
HEALTH
