Secretary Buttigieg ensures safety of 5G rollout near airports

AT&T, Verizon delay rollout of 5G near airports as airlines warn of 'incalculable' damage to economy
AT&T and Verizon will pause 5G rollout after airlines and shipping companies said "commerce will grind to a halt" if service is allowed near airports.
AT&T, Verizon pause 5G rollout near U.S airports to avoid flight disruptions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T and Verizon Communications on Tuesday agreed to temporarily defer turning on some wireless towers near key airports to avert a significant disruption to U.S. flights as they roll out 5G service that will bring faster wireless service to tens of millions of people. President Joe Biden...
Airlines ask U.S. to delay 5G rollout near airports, saying service could cause ‘catastrophic disruptions’
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A trade association representing major U.S. airlines asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the nation’s top communications and aviation regulators to prevent wireless carriers from implementing 5G services close to airports.
Verizon Becomes Second Carrier to Delay 5G Rollout Near Certain Airports
"As the nation's leading wireless provider, we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports," Verizon said.
Opinion: Airports Should Exercise Caution With 5G Rollout
(TNS) — We’ve been hearing for a long time about how much the fifth generation of wireless service will speed up and smooth out our Internet-dependent lives, and now the moment has … not completely arrived. But it is quite a mess. Overseas airlines with flights heading...
5G wireless rollout limited because of safety concerns at certain airports
We've had 2G, 3G, 4G service, and now we have fifth-generation cellphone service with perks and benefits. But those advantages might causes problems with aircraft making low-visibility landing, the carriers say.
5G Rollout Causing Problems for Airports
The rollout of 5G cellular service has created some complications for airports such as Hancock International. In a Wednesday press release, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) said Hancock International is on a list of airports where low visibility operations will no longer be permitted due to 5G. Airports Council...
5G Rollout Delayed Around Florida Airports
The fear is 5G cellphone signals will interfere with flight technology including radar.
Statement on rollout of C-band 5G near airports in the U.S.
IATA welcomed the decisions by ATT and Verizon to delay the rollout of C-band 5G near airports and thanks the Biden Administration for their continuous efforts to ensure that passenger and cargo operations are not disrupted. But the delay is only a temporary solution. It still is necessary for all stakeholders and regulators, aviation and telecommunication alike, to continue sharing needed technical information and working together to reach a successful implementation plan that will ensure C-band 5G technologies can safely co-exist with the aviation industry. Any mitigation measures to ensure safe flying must be operationally viable.
Airlines warn against 5G rollout near airports
The companies said they will delay turning on 5G cell towers within a 2-mile radius of runways designated by federal officials. The company said Tuesday it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at some airports — it did not say how many — and work with federal regulators to settle a dispute over potential interference from new 5G service.
Concerns About 5G Interference Halt Rollout Of The New Cell Signal Near Large Airports
INDIANAPOLIS — Some of the nation’s top cell phone providers are rolling out their stronger 5G cell service this week, but it will not be available around the nation’s 50 largest airports. The FAA and cell service providers, such as AT&T and Verizon, have agreed to halt...
How 5G Rollout Is Impacting Some PA Airports
HARRISBURG, PA. (ErieNewsNow) - The rollout of 5G near many airports around the country has been delayed due to concerns regarding interference with critical airplane instruments. According to airport officials in Harrisburg, at least 88 airports around the country, including Harrisburg International Airport (HIA), will see a delay in the...
U.S. airlines express concerns over 5G service rollout near airports
Two major wireless companies are moving ahead with their plans to launch 5G cell phone networks on Wednesday. But they will delay the rollout near some U.S. airports. Airlines warn the technology could impact a plane's landing instruments and lead to significant interruptions. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from Dallas. Then, Drew FitzGerald, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN's Errol Barnett to discuss.
Verizon Delays 5G Rollout Again Amid Safety Concerns At Airports
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Verizon is holding off on launching their 5G wideband network to 90 million Americans that was designed to improve reliability and speed to homes and businesses. “This is management by crisis,” said Juan Browne, a pilot. Browne has been flying for commercial airlines for 23...
Last-ditch airline protest forces delay to 5G rollout near US airports
Telecoms giants AT&T and Verizon are to scale back or delay the launch of 5G wireless service near US airport runways after a last-ditch protest from airlines. Leading US carriers had warned that the introduction of high-speed 5G technology, scheduled for today (Wednesday), could interfere with aircraft safety and navigation systems, creating chaos.
Telecommunications companies delay 5G rollout near some major U.S. airports
America's biggest airports could see major cancellations and delays as telecom companies implement their 5G technology Wednesday. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins "CBSN AM" with more.
Dallas-based AT&T agrees to delay rollout of C-Band 5G wireless near major airports
Dallas-based AT&T and fellow telecom giant Verizon have agreed to a slight delay in today’s rollout of their new C-Band 5-G wireless service – but only in a narrow radius around some of the nation’s major airports.
