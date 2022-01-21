ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary Buttigieg ensures safety of 5G rollout near airports

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XbIJ_0drcpz2B00

With 5G wireless service beginning to be activated in the US, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the FAA won't allow anything unsafe to go forward, and he discusses the "remarkable collaboration" between cell phone companies, manufacturers and airlines during this time.

