UK state pension systems not fit for purpose – MPs’ report

MI5 has issued a warning to MPs about a Chinese agent it claims is covertly engaging in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.Christine Ching Kui Lee is alleged to have engaged with MPs while facilitating financial donations from politicians in Hong Kong and on the Chinese mainland.Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I know it will be deeply concerning to many that an individual who has knowingly engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party has targeted parliamentarians.”But she insisted the UK has “strong structures” in place to identify foreign...

U.K. ・ 13 DAYS AGO