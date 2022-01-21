ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK state pension systems not fit for purpose – MPs’ report

INS News
 6 days ago

Department for Work and Pensions criticised for ‘shambles’ that saw pensioners short-changed by more than £1bn. The UK’s state pension...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Concerns raised about decision to delay deposit return scheme

The private firm involved in the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) was arranging contracts with a delayed start date before Scottish Government ministers had agreed to postpone it, a Holyrood Committee has heard.The Scottish Green government minister Lorna Slater announced in December last year that a deposit scheme for single-use bottles and cans was being delayed again, and the anticipated start date was pushed back to August 2023.Giving evidence to Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee, Ms Slater insisted that the decision to further delay the recycling policy was still “very much under full assessment” in November.But it has been claimed that the...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Outdated systems core to DWP £1bn pension underpayment blunders

Outdated systems and heavy manual processing are among the reasons behind £1bn worth of state pension underpayments, a report by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee has found. According to the report, published on 21 January, which relates to an inquiry into underpayments of the state pension, 134,000...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

MPs criticise UK gambling regulator for trying to reduce addiction

A group of MPs has produced a report criticising the gambling industry regulator for trying to reduce addiction and urging ministers to take it into special measures. The findings by the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on betting and gaming have been described as “ludicrous” by a campaigner for regulatory reform and met with a frosty reception from the regulator.
GAMBLING
yourmoney.com

‘Shameful shambles’ of underpayment of state pensions

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has underpaid pensioners by more than £1bn in mistakes dating as far back as 1985. In January 2021, DWP started an official exercise to correct the errors, the ninth such exercise since 2018. The errors mostly affect widows, divorcees and women who relied on their husband’s pension contributions for some of their pension entitlement.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Politics#Uk#Pac
BBC

Women's state pension shortfalls a shameful shambles, MPs say

A £1bn shortfall in state pension payments to tens of thousands of women has been branded "a shameful shambles" by a committee of MPs. A total of 134,000 pensioners missed out on their full entitlement owing to errors at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) dating back to 1985.
POLITICS
BBC

Pension Wise: MPs call for automatic pension help appointments

Pension savers should have appointments scheduled automatically to help them make better decisions, MPs have suggested. The Work and Pensions committee is calling for trials of automatic appointments with the Pension Wise service. Its chair Stephen Timms warned pensions are in a "constant state of change". Government and regulators must...
INCOME TAX
BBC

State pension age crucial for lower earners

Low earners are more likely to keep working for longer when the state pension age rises, a report has concluded. The age at which people are entitled to claim the state pension rose from 65 to 66 between 2018 and 2020. Researchers at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
The Independent

IMF urges El Salvador to drop Bitcoin as legal tender

The International Monetary Fund wants El Salvador to drop the highly volatile cryptocurrency Bitcoin as legal tender and strictly regulate the electronic wallet the government has pushed adoption of across the country.The global lender’s board “urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin’s legal tender status,” the IMF said in a statement Tuesday.“The adoption of a cryptocurrency as legal tender, however, entails large risks for financial and market integrity, financial stability and consumer protection,” the IMF statement said.President Nayib Bukele led the push to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar....
ECONOMY
International Business Times

UK PM To Address MPs As 'Partygate' Revolt Swells

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday faced signs of an organised revolt in his Conservative party over revelations of lockdown-breaching parties, as he geared up for a grilling in parliament. Johnson was set to speak at the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions, before outlining a plan to lift...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Downing St: It is ‘deeply concerning’ Chinese agent targeted UK MPs

Downing Street has said it is “deeply concerning” that a suspected Chinese agent was able to target MPs in an attempt make British policy more favourable to Beijing. MI5 has taken the rare step of circulating a warning to MPs that Christine Lee, a prominent London-based solicitor, has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.
U.K.
The Independent

MI5 warns MPs about Chinese spy ‘operating in UK’

MI5 has issued a warning to MPs about a Chinese agent it claims is covertly engaging in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.Christine Ching Kui Lee is alleged to have engaged with MPs while facilitating financial donations from politicians in Hong Kong and on the Chinese mainland.Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I know it will be deeply concerning to many that an individual who has knowingly engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party has targeted parliamentarians.”But she insisted the UK has “strong structures” in place to identify foreign...
U.K.
BlogHer

Heads Up Side Hustlers—There’s a New Tax Law for Payment Apps

For many, payments apps like CashApp, Venmo, Paypal, and Zelle have become a normal part of life. While some of us may utilize them for transferring miscellaneous funds, like dinner with friends or a piece of furniture bought at a flea market, they’re are also a primary tool for creatives and entrepreneurs who don’t receive a traditional paycheck. That being said, the recent payment app tax changes are well worth noting. Here’s what you should know: The new tax law is part of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into existence last year. This means that since it applies to...
CELL PHONES
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy