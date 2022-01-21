ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager becomes youngest woman to fly solo around the world – video

 2 days ago

A Belgian-British teenager has flown into the record books by becoming the youngest woman to fly...

Daily Mail

British pilot, 19, becomes youngest woman to fly solo round the world and the first to do so in a microlight plane after five-month, 32,000-mile journey over 52 nations

The 19-year-old British-Belgian pilot Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday - 155 days after she departed. Zara will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
metroairportnews.com

Zara Rutherford Becomes the Youngest Woman to Circumnavigate the Globe Solo In a Small Aircraft

Zara Rutherford, 19, completed her mission and became the youngest woman in history to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft. Her journey lasted 155 days or 5 months and 3 days. With her flight, Zara wants to encourage young women to pursue their dreams and reduce the gender gap in aviation as well as in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The American who was dubbed The Flying Housewife: Mother became first woman to fly around the world with 1964 flight in Cessna 180 light aircraft - as British teenager repeats the feat

When 38-year-old mother-of-three Jerrie Mock piloted her Cessna 180 light aircraft down the runway in March 1964 for her planned round-the-world trip, she was fulfilling a lifelong dream. Twenty-nine days and 22,860 miles later, the woman who was dubbed America's 'Flying Housewife' by the world's media landed back in Columbus,...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

80-Year-Old Man Spends 13 Years Building Shelters to House 60,000 Pairs of Swifts

John Stimpson, a retired salesman, turns 80. Stimpson is particularly proud of one accomplishment: he just fulfilled his aim of constructing 30,000 swift boxes, which could accommodate half of the UK's breeding population of 60,000 pairs. Dedication. Stimpson has been producing these oddly shaped boxes in his garage connected to...
ANIMALS
