Teenager becomes youngest woman to fly solo around the world – video

Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Boardman has said he was inspired to help improve healthy travel infrastructure in England after feeling it was not safe for his daughter to ride less than 550 metres to their local park.Mr Boardman, who has been appointed interim commissioner of the new Active Travel England (ATE) by the Department for Transport said he wants to make roads safe for children to ride to school and for adults to cycle to work.ATE is responsible for managing the national active travel budget, awarding funding to projects that improve health and air quality.Speaking about his new...

TRAVEL ・ 20 HOURS AGO