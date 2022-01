Dozens of buildings in the UK still have the same type of cladding as Grenfell Tower almost five years after the disaster, new Government figures showed.Authorities have identified 481 buildings with ACM panels, which were blamed for the rapid spread of the 2017 tower block fire that killed 72 people.But, as of last month, remediation work had only been finished on 289 of them.It means 192 – almost 40% – still had unsafe cladding or had not been signed off as safe yet.The proportion of buildings where work is complete was also lower for private sector blocks, with fewer than...

